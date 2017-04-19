 
Camaro #5,000,000 Joins Camaro #1 at Carlisle

Chevrolet Nationals Weekend Announces Yet ANOTHER Great Show Car for 2017
 
 
5,000,000 Camaro
5,000,000 Camaro
 
CARLISLE, Pa. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Automotive history on display at a Carlisle Events car show is a given, but this year's Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals is taking the unique to a whole new level.  Earlier this year, the event planning team announced that the first-ever Camaro would be part of the show.  Fast forward a few months and Carlisle Events can now proudly announce the inclusion of a Camaro made 4,999,999 cars later.  That's right, Camaro #5,000,000 will be on display for all to see June 23-25 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds.

While Chevrolet has made thousands more Camaro's since this special powerhouse rolled off the assembly line in 2011, it's the most recent million milestone car available, meaning Chevrolet has yet to produce a 6 millionth Camaro.

Built with little external fanfare, this car is a 2011 1LT model, with a black interior and exterior as well as the base wheel package available at the time.  It was so under the radar in 2011 that it took about a month before the news leaked out that a 5 millionth Camaro existed.  Aside from some pretty basic visual pieces and parts, it's powered by a 312 horsepower V6 engine with a manual transmission.  The Lexington, Kentucky dealership that received it also installed a GM specific dovetail spoiler and it carried a sale price of $24,700.

So, that's what it is and where it was, but how does this milestone car make it from Kentucky in 2011 to the Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals in 2017?  Carlisle Events co-owner Lance explains via the following comments:

"We were so excited to have Camaro #1 join us for this year's Chevrolet Nationals that we decided having the last millionth Camaro would really be a home run," noted Miller.  "We looked long and hard to find the car so our loyal participants had an opportunity to see the two cars together for the first time EVER and finally, we found it," continued Miller.  "We're thrilled to make this announcement and I'm certain it'll be a sight to be seen.  Bring your camera because the opportunity for pictures will be out of this world.  A Camaro enthusiast or not, this will be a MUST SEE display and certainly one for the history books!"

This car, Camaro #1 and many more classics spanning the history of the Chevrolet family brands will be on display at Carlisle starting June 23.  A link to buy single day or weekend tickets can be found online at www.CarlisleEvents.com as will details on the event itself and information on how to register as a vendor or show a car.

Contact
Michael Garland
***@carlisleevents.com
End
Source:
Email:***@carlisleevents.com Email Verified
Tags:Camaro, Chevrolet, Carlisle Events
Industry:Automotive
Location:Carlisle - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
