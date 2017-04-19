 
Industry News





Hybrid Studios Adds to Gear Collection

Summer coincides with various studio upgrades at OC facility
 
 
SANTA ANA, Calif. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Hybrid Studios, the Orange County multimedia production facility, has invested in several studio upgrades and some new equipment to kick off summer 2017. Hybrid's Studio B now features new 500 series modules, including a pair of Pultec EQP-500As, an Acme Audio Opticom XLA-500, and an IGS Audio 576 Blue Stripe. Studio A boasts a recently purchased Rhodes Seventy Three Suitcase, anAmpeg SVT Pro 4, an AKG C12VR, and a vintage Neumann U47. To top it off, both recording studios also picked up full pedal lines from Stacks FX.

"With each new equipment purchase, we're always trying to fill a gap in our ever-growing gear collection," said studio Co-founder Billy Klein, "At the end of the day we're really focused on providing the best tools possible to our talented client roster."

Hybrid's recording studios were not the only rooms to receive a summer face-lift. The OC production facility also recently improved its outdoor lounge, a favorite hangout spot for studio regulars, with the addition of commercial-grade outdoor vignette patio furniture. Lastly, Hybrid's soundstage has added some new programmable lights to its collection, including four Blizzard Stiletto Z6s, six Chauvet Intimidator 255 IRCs, six Chauvet FX Par 9s, three Blizzard LB Par Hexs, and twelve American DJ Mega Pars, all are available for client use immediately, and with more being planned for purchase before the end of the year.

About Hybrid Studios

Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-art analog & digital recording studio; it also boasts a massive sound stage, including a pre-lit cyclorama. Equipped with the best gear and an experienced staff, Hybrid provides a variety of products and services to clients across the creative spectrum from recording, mixing and mastering to video and photography.

For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit http://www.hybridstudiosca.com

