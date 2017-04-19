News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Hybrid Studios Adds to Gear Collection
Summer coincides with various studio upgrades at OC facility
"With each new equipment purchase, we're always trying to fill a gap in our ever-growing gear collection,"
Hybrid's recording studios were not the only rooms to receive a summer face-lift. The OC production facility also recently improved its outdoor lounge, a favorite hangout spot for studio regulars, with the addition of commercial-grade outdoor vignette patio furniture. Lastly, Hybrid's soundstage has added some new programmable lights to its collection, including four Blizzard Stiletto Z6s, six Chauvet Intimidator 255 IRCs, six Chauvet FX Par 9s, three Blizzard LB Par Hexs, and twelve American DJ Mega Pars, all are available for client use immediately, and with more being planned for purchase before the end of the year.
About Hybrid Studios
Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-
For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit http://www.hybridstudiosca.com
Contact
Amy Burton
***@hybridstudiosca.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse