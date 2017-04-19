 
Real Estate Closing Solutions to Host Spring Selling Season Networking Celebration & Open House May

As a leading Orlando title insurance company, Real Estate Closing Solutions hopes to connect other professionals through this networking opportunity.
 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- On May 11th, Real Estate Closing Solutions, a leading Orlando title insurance company, will be hosting their Spring Selling Season Networking Celebration and Open House. The event will be at their office located at 7575Dr. Phillips Boulevard #140 and #395 from 4:30-6:30PM. Housing Wire reports that each year, "the months of May, June, July, and August account for 40% of an average year's total home-selling volume." By hosting this networking celebration, Real Estate Closing Solutions hopes to bring together like-minded professionals of real estate. Attendees can network, collaborate regarding industry trends, and hopefully, leave the event with increased knowledge and a new outlook on spring sales.

"We are really looking forward to bringing together some of the industry leaders in real estate. Spring is an exciting time for all of us, so why not share our expertise with each other," says Dana Ward, Owner of Real Estate Closing solutions. "We're excited to welcome everyone to our open house."

Attendees of the event will have the pleasure of enjoying hors d'oeuvres, a dessert bar, and wine and beer. This is an excellent opportunity for real estate agents, as well as professionals from title companies and surveying companies, to grow their networks and nurture new relationships. The Spring Selling Season Networking Celebration and Open House has been made possible by a variety of sponsors including Title Resources Guaranty Company, Kappa Computer Services, DSW Surveying and Mapping, Property Debt Research, Fidelity National Home Warranty, Clear Choice Tax & Lien Service, Stewart Title, Minuteman Press, Target Surveying, Season's 52, Minuteman Press and Old Republic Title.

If you or your colleagues are interested in attending the Spring Selling Season Networking Celebration and Open House, please RSVP to sfromme@recsfl.com. For more information about RECS, a leading Orlando title insurance company, contact us (http://www.recsfl.com/contact/) today.

About Real Estate Closing Solutions

Real Estate Closing Solutions is a full-service independently owned statewide agency offering a complete range of title insurance and escrow closing services supported by the financial strength of multiple national title underwriters.

From the start of the order, through the title search, preparation and conducting the closing, the receipt and disbursement of funds, recording of documents and the final issuance of a title insurance policy, RECS is committed to providing the very best in personalized service. RECS wants customers to leave satisfied and ready to refer their family, friends, and associates when they sell, purchase or refinance their real estate holdings.
