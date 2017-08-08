News By Tag
Real Estate Closing Solutions Honored Again As One Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Businesses
Orlando based Real Estate Closing Solutions is ranked on the 2017 Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year.
In 2009, Real Estate Closing Solutions (RECS) was founded on the principle of putting the "consumer first!" Our success has been achieved without any affiliated Realtor, lender or builder ownership interests in the company or "creative" Marketing Services Agreements (MSA's). Our team and loyal Realtor and lender partners keep the consumer focus where it should be…providing safe, reliable, timely and compliant closings!
"Out of the nearly seven million private companies moving the economy forward every day, only a tiny fraction have demonstrated such remarkably consistent high growth. Your repeat Inc. 5000 honors truly put you in rarefied company," states Inc. Magazine President and Editor-in-Chief, Eric Schurenberg in his announcement letter to Real Estate Closing Solutions.
About Real Estate Closing Solutions
RECS is a privately-held real estate title, escrow and closing company headquartered in Orlando, FL. During a time of new and complicated regulatory changes, RECS emerged as a leading expert on the new regulations and have made countless presentations, served in key leadership and educational roles and provided invaluable tools and education for their Realtor and lender partners.
Companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc.'s September 2017 issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/
