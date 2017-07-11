News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Real Estate Closing Solutions' Heidi Foster Wins Associate of the Year Award
Foster was honored with the award from the Mortgage Bankers Association of Central Florida while also being sworn in as vice president.
"I am thrilled to be recognized as the Associate of the Year," said Foster. "Supporting the lending community is one of my greatest passions, and I am looking forward to the difference I can make as vice president in the coming year."
Foster has been with Real Estate Closing Solutions for over eight years. She earned her Residential Insurance License from the Florida Department of Finance. Throughout her tenure, she has continuously shined as a strong supporter of lenders, real estate agents, and consumers.
"We are so pleased that Heidi is part of our premier team of professionals,"
In light of Foster's most recent accomplishments, Real Estate Closing Solutions extends a huge congratulations!
About Real Estate Closing Solutions
Real Estate Closing Solutions is a full-service independently owned statewide agency offering a complete range of title insurance and escrow closing services supported by the financial strength of multiple national title underwriters. From the start of the order, through the title search, preparation and conducting the closing, the receipt and disbursement of funds, recording of documents and the final issuance of the title insurance policy, Real Estate Closing Solutions is committed to providing clients with the very best in personalized service.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse