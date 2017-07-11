Real Estate Closing Solutions' Heidi Foster Wins Associate of the Year Award

Foster was honored with the award from the Mortgage Bankers Association of Central Florida while also being sworn in as vice president.

End

-- Real Estate Closing Solutions is proud to announce that Heidi Foster, Sales Executive at RECSFL, has been recognized as the Associate of the Year by the Mortgage Bankers Association of Central Florida. In order to qualify for the honor, members must provide outstanding service and support to the lending community. They also may exemplify a willingness to lend a helping hand to the association. In addition to being honored with the Associate of the Year award, Foster was sworn in as incoming vice president of the association."I am thrilled to be recognized as the Associate of the Year," said Foster. "Supporting the lending community is one of my greatest passions, and I am looking forward to the difference I can make as vice president in the coming year."Foster has been with Real Estate Closing Solutions for over eight years. She earned her Residential Insurance License from the Florida Department of Finance. Throughout her tenure, she has continuously shined as a strong supporter of lenders, real estate agents, and consumers."We are so pleased that Heidi is part of our premier team of professionals,"said Dana Ward, Owner of Real Estate Closing Solutions. "She continues to take our business to the next level, ultimately helping us live up to our mission to be the best resource for consumers and real estate professionals looking to buy, sell, and finance real estate. Because of the hard work and dedication of our team members such as Heidi, we are regarded as the best service provider in the title insurance and closing industry."In light of Foster's most recent accomplishments, Real Estate Closing Solutions extends a huge congratulations!About Real Estate Closing SolutionsReal Estate Closing Solutions is a full-service independently owned statewide agency offering a complete range of title insurance and escrow closing services supported by the financial strength of multiple national title underwriters. From the start of the order, through the title search, preparation and conducting the closing, the receipt and disbursement of funds, recording of documents and the final issuance of the title insurance policy, Real Estate Closing Solutions is committed to providing clients with the very best in personalized service.