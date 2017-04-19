Scitech awarded Cyber Essentials

CyberEssentials - LargeBadge

Contact

Rachel Slater

Business Development Manager, Scitech

***@scitech.com Rachel SlaterBusiness Development Manager, Scitech

End

-- Scitech is delighted to announce that after a thorough review of its information systems and processes it has been awarded Cyber Essentials certification by IASME.Our Cyber Essentials accreditation shows the commitment we have to information security, both our own and that of our clients, providing assurance to our clients and partners who entrust us with their valuable sensitive information."The security of our clients projects and their intellectual property is a top priority, this accreditation demonstrates our commitment to continual process improvement and the importance we place on safeguarding our clients project sensitivities."stated David Jackson, Managing Director.Cyber Essentials is designed to help organisations implement protection against cyber-attack, demonstrating that they take cyber security seriously. The five basic controls within Cyber Essentials were chosen because, when properly implemented, they will help to protect against internet-based attacks using commodity capabilities – which are freely available on the internet.