Scitech employee awarded APM Project Management Qualification
Scitech's team supported Elisha during a 5 week lead up, she committed time and hard work to her pre-study, writing different essays and reading texts, prior to the intensive course work. Elisha chose this qualification because she wanted to develop her project management skills and understand the different responsibilities and processes used to support project managers to achieve a successful project.
Throughout her dedication and diligence to achieving the qualification, Elisha enjoyed learning new materials, meeting new people, sharing different experiences from a project management point of view, and the team work exercises she took part in during the course. She believes this attainment has helped her better understand the roles and responsibilities of colleagues in Scitech and the importance of governance to an organisation such as Scitech, where every project is unique. Furthermore, the importance of leadership and risk management to a project, as well as to an organisation, wcj are topics that had the biggest impact for Elisha during her study.
"We're proud of the dedication and work ethos Elisha has put into achieving her APM qualification, well done indeed." Dave Grant, Managing Director.
Scitech are happy for Elisha and look forward to supporting her during her next challenge in the APM set of qualifications.
"I want to thank my colleagues for their support during my course studies and exam preparation, particularly our Managing Director who, despite the time constraints he has, set aside time to mentor me throughout the process." Elisha Kainth.
