Philips unveils B-line borderless monitor series with PowerSensor

-- MMD, Middle East brand licensing partner of Philips Monitors, unveils the new Philips B-line borderless LCD monitor series with Philips PowerSensor. The monitors come in three sizes and two resolutions.Best suited for the environmentally aware, and the cost conscious. The innovative Philips PowerSensor will sense if you are in front of the display using infra-red technology. When you step away, the monitor dims significantly. Energy consumption is then cut by up to 80%.These energy savings add up over time. Save money while living a greener, more environmentally responsible lifestyle. PowerSensor monitors are also an excellent choice for corporations – the cost savings are multiplied when applied in bulk.Other key features and highlightsProduced with green materials like post-consumer recycled plasticsand PVC-BFR free housing.The picture will remain clear from almost any viewing angle (up to178 degrees, which is essentially sideways) thanks to IPS technology.SmartErgoBase lets you easily adjust the screen'sheight/angle tosuit your ideal physical position.Simple design, narrow borders, and edge-to-edge glass ensures thedisplay takes as little space as possible on a desk.LowBlue Mode uses smart software technology to reduceharmful shortwave blue light emissions. Flicker-free technology makes the screen more comfortable to look at through better brightness control.: SmartConnect enables use of DisplayPort, HDMI, and VGAconnections. The screen also comes with USB 3.0 connectivity.Enjoy quality sound while keeping your desk clear. No need tobother with add-on speakers.The Philips B-line monitor series with PowerSensor will be available in the Middle East region through MMD partners. Kindly contact your local MMD distributor for details.