Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
April 2017
Philips unveils B-line borderless monitor series with PowerSensor

 
 
JLT, UAE - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- MMD, Middle East brand licensing partner of Philips Monitors, unveils the new Philips B-line borderless LCD monitor series with Philips PowerSensor. The monitors come in three sizes and two resolutions.

PowerSensor: Smart, eco-friendly, and cuts up to 80% of energy consumption

Best suited for the environmentally aware, and the cost conscious. The innovative Philips PowerSensor will sense if you are in front of the display using infra-red technology. When you step away, the monitor dims significantly. Energy consumption is then cut by up to 80%.

These energy savings add up over time. Save money while living a greener, more environmentally responsible lifestyle. PowerSensor monitors are also an excellent choice for corporations – the cost savings are multiplied when applied in bulk.

Other key features and highlights

·      Eco-friendly Materials: Produced with green materials like post-consumer recycled plasticsand PVC-BFR free housing.

·      Wide Viewing Angles: The picture will remain clear from almost any viewing angle (up to178 degrees, which is essentially sideways) thanks to IPS technology.

·      Ergonomic Convenience: SmartErgoBase lets you easily adjust the screen'sheight/angle tosuit your ideal physical position.

·      Slim, Elegant Body: Simple design, narrow borders, and edge-to-edge glass ensures thedisplay takes as little space as possible on a desk.

·      LowBlue Mode and Flicker-Free: LowBlue Mode uses smart software technology to reduceharmful shortwave blue light emissions. Flicker-free technology makes the screen more comfortable to look at through better brightness control.

·      Diverse Connectivity Options: SmartConnect enables use of DisplayPort, HDMI, and VGAconnections. The screen also comes with USB 3.0 connectivity.

·      Built-in Stereo Speakers: Enjoy quality sound while keeping your desk clear. No need tobother with add-on speakers.

Availability

The Philips B-line monitor series with PowerSensor will be available in the Middle East region through MMD partners. Kindly contact your local MMD distributor for details.

http://www.mmd-p.com/
Source:MMD (Philips displays)
