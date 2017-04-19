News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Philips unveils B-line borderless monitor series with PowerSensor
PowerSensor:
Best suited for the environmentally aware, and the cost conscious. The innovative Philips PowerSensor will sense if you are in front of the display using infra-red technology. When you step away, the monitor dims significantly. Energy consumption is then cut by up to 80%.
These energy savings add up over time. Save money while living a greener, more environmentally responsible lifestyle. PowerSensor monitors are also an excellent choice for corporations – the cost savings are multiplied when applied in bulk.
Other key features and highlights
· Eco-friendly Materials: Produced with green materials like post-consumer recycled plasticsand PVC-BFR free housing.
· Wide Viewing Angles: The picture will remain clear from almost any viewing angle (up to178 degrees, which is essentially sideways) thanks to IPS technology.
· Ergonomic Convenience:
· Slim, Elegant Body: Simple design, narrow borders, and edge-to-edge glass ensures thedisplay takes as little space as possible on a desk.
· LowBlue Mode and Flicker-Free:
· Diverse Connectivity Options: SmartConnect enables use of DisplayPort, HDMI, and VGAconnections. The screen also comes with USB 3.0 connectivity.
· Built-in Stereo Speakers: Enjoy quality sound while keeping your desk clear. No need tobother with add-on speakers.
Availability
The Philips B-line monitor series with PowerSensor will be available in the Middle East region through MMD partners. Kindly contact your local MMD distributor for details.
http://www.mmd-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse