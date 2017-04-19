 
News By Tag
* Technology
* Technews
* Extentia
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

Extentia Information Technology X24 Season 2!

 
PUNE, India - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- This is an event where six teams with ten participants each completed by selecting one of the defined challenges – to prove their abilities from concept to pitch within 24 hours. The objective was to come up with a solution for real-world problems.

Season 2 offers new and exciting twists while keeping the essence of X24.

X24.2016 'Gurus', who are well-regarded industry experts, were there to judge the teams. X24.2016 brought together project managers, sales people, creators, developers, designers, and doers from across the company. Among the most popular company events, it allows Extentians across teams to bond while creating cutting edge solutions using the latest technologies.

The aim is to provide a top-class platform for Extentians to learn new concepts, experiment and innovate with new technology, interact and meet people across departments, and most importantly acquire skills as a team — all in a day!

Along with fun-filled yet intense moments, the season promised to keep everyone on their toes with inspiring new revelations at each stage.

Do Smart. Be Smart.

• S = Sketch
• M = Model
• A = Architect
• R = Resolve
• T = Transact

For more info, please check out http://www.extentia.com
End
Source:
Email:***@extentia.com Email Verified
Tags:Technology, Technews, Extentia
Industry:Technology
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Extentia Information Technology News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share