Extentia Information Technology X24 Season 2!
Season 2 offers new and exciting twists while keeping the essence of X24.
X24.2016 'Gurus', who are well-regarded industry experts, were there to judge the teams. X24.2016 brought together project managers, sales people, creators, developers, designers, and doers from across the company. Among the most popular company events, it allows Extentians across teams to bond while creating cutting edge solutions using the latest technologies.
The aim is to provide a top-class platform for Extentians to learn new concepts, experiment and innovate with new technology, interact and meet people across departments, and most importantly acquire skills as a team — all in a day!
Along with fun-filled yet intense moments, the season promised to keep everyone on their toes with inspiring new revelations at each stage.
Do Smart. Be Smart.
• S = Sketch
• M = Model
• A = Architect
• R = Resolve
• T = Transact
