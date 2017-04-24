'Experiences are Inspirations': Life Is Not A Rat Race

Contact

-- A 19-year-old student pursuing English literature, Damini Yadhuvanshi has released her book,, which is published by Notion Press.This book is the story of a young girl, Khushi who believes in helping people and motivating people to achieve their dreams. She believes in being an active listener, in order to improve relationships and likes helping people sort out their problems. The world is rather self-absorbed, and people like Khushi are like a fresh breeze. Her good virtues set her apart from the rest and she is an epitome of kindness. The protagonist doesn't believe in the rat race or running to achieve milestones in one's career when one doesn't have a humanitarian attitude. Her ability to think outside the box and provide unique solutions for problems is a quality most of us would wish we possessed. This book also defines success and true happiness with various examples.The protagonist has a secret admirer, Vivek, who adores her for her simplicity and good nature. He admires how passionate she is about helping people and loves that she has her priorities in order. But whether or not he is able to reveal his love to Khushi forms the crux of the story.Damini Yadhuvanshi hails from a family that is rooted in the field of Media and Dance. She spends her time writing and thinking about life in a philosophical manner. She is a social activist and also runs a campaign called Jaagruk K.E.I (Knowledge, Education, and Information). Her campaign aims to spread awareness on the importance of education so that we can get rid of most social issues that are deep-rooted in our society. The author wishes to make readers realize that leading a happy life is more important than having a successful career.Notion Press is glad to have published this book, as it helps one gain the right perspective on life. We are glad to provide a platform for authors to publish their work and achieve their dreams of being a writer. We also have an accelerator program that gives budding authors a chance to become a literary superstar in a short span of time. This book, available on Amazon and other e-commerce websites, is a must-read.