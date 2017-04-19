News By Tag
MAP Systems unleashes 4K UltraHD (UHD) video editing services
MAP Systems announces its latest cloud-based video editing mechanism that supports high definition video.
Photographers and other professionals can enjoy direct and unlimited approach to avail these facilities. The customers can directly get access to the facilities without updating any software or installing new hardware.
With the latest addition to its vast set of cloud-based visual editing mechanism, it opens up new features in graphics, special effects, green screen, speed control and other aspects. The most remarkable facility of this mechanism is that customers will be able to start editing without uploading the movies to the cloud system. It need not be imported to software, thanks to the latest development from MAP Systems, video editing services India based company. The files are locally stored and people will find it easy to get them edited. This particular feature has been built to make editing compatible with HTML5, ensuring speed, responsiveness, expandability and security required for seamless video post-production facilities based on browser. The visual editing services rates are too minimal.
MAP Systems permits the people to mix and view 4K videos and the system is built in a user-friendly manner. The H.265, VP8 and VP9 formats will go well with the facility and the platform supports over 600 formats for graphics, audio, video and graphics files. In high-resolution videos, the intricate details can be clearly revealed when they are edited with this system. Apart from this, people can have access to the files from any location and any time as they are stored in the Cloud. Clients can watch the final product by directly streaming them from the web, or store them in offline platforms to watch later in 4K compatible projectors, TV's and other devices.
MAP Systems CEO said, "There are so many ways for consumers to capture 4K Ultra HD videos. These can be done in ordinary cameras and phones that we use every day. However, it is difficult to achieve a substantial sophistication in the quality of these visuals. Customers need to invest more on complicated software and high-valued hardware. These video post processing hassles will be minimized to a negligible proportion with the latest development at MAP Systems. Students, businessmen or other professionals can now get access to these facilities from any device."
Available immediately
4K Ultra HD movies can be imported and edited by the customers of MAP Systems immediately. These finished products can also be exported by the subscribers without any additional investment. These will be available from different corners of the world, as it operates on the basis of a cloud system. People can access them through Chromebooks, laptops, Windows or Mac laptop or other lighter devices. Various types of subscription schemes are available to get started with the features.
Interested people can contact MAP Systems for their support in regard of any type of professional video editing services.The company is your ultimate hub for all sorts of video editing requirements.
For more details, visit: http://mapsystemsindia.com/
