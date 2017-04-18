Legal practices across the GTA have been reporting that service providers have been mistreating them and costing them tens of thousands of dollars a year.

-- Law firms across Totoro and the GTA area have been reporting mismanagement of their client case files and other document storage functions. This has resulted in loses confirmed at tens of thousands of dollars a year, along with ineffective proram delivery. Law firms are struggling to make things work with American records storage providers and have found difficulties in addressing these issues without terminating existing agreements. A series of case studies have been released that help law firms understand the issue and diagnose whether they are facing the same mishandling and poor business etiquette.Blue-Pencil is releasing immediately, an infographic explaining the nature of issue facing law firms and how they can resolve this dillema that so many practices are facing.Ensure that your law firm is not facing the same issues and considering switching reocords management providers today. Break free from a records management program that restricts your law firm.See here for free case study and infographic based on real events:This is part of the records management case study series initaited at:http://www.blue-pencil.ca/switching-records-management-services-case-study/