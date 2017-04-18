News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
A Midsummer Night's Dream at Adelphi University from April 25-30
The Department of Theatre performs the classic Shakespearean comedy
A Midsummer Night's Dream may be Shakespeare's most popular play, but it isn't what it seems: this comedy of love and power asks more questions about love than it answers. When four desperate lovers flee into the woods, they encounter Oberon, King of the Shee, a supernatural being of moon-stopping power, and Puck, his insane associate, who switch around the lovers 'undying' loves with a single flower. Meanwhile, elsewhere in the woods, a crew of inept but well-meaning amateur actors also encounter Puck, leaving one of them with a donkey's head and the object of the passionate, magic-induced love of Oberon's powerful queen, Titania. Mix-ups, madness and revenge combine to create a comedy of chaos, blended with some of the Bard's most wonderful lines and characters. It all works out well…but barely.
AUPAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Tickets are currently on sale and are priced at $20, with discounts available to seniors, students and alumni. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516.877.4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.
About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.
Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.
Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves nearly 7,500 national and international students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—
More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse