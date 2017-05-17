News By Tag
Seah® Watches At 50% Off On Amazon.com
Spring equinox is the celebration of fertility, longer days, new crops, and new inspirations. Winter has served her purpose, as an incubator of dreams, and now we bravely step into spring with new ideas and the energy to bring them to life. This is the perfect time to acquire new possessions, celebrate new beginnings, and cherish the individuality of each astrological sign.
Distinctive, Swiss-made, limited edition chronograph and automatic timepieces with a personal touch, the Galaxy and Empyrean watches carry one's personality on the wrist and serve as a constant reminder of the unique strengths possessed by each zodiac sign and our connection to nature.
Drawing inspiration from the seasonal elements of ancient astrology, the fully patented collections are designed by Rachel Levy and feature carefully crafted details symbolic of the stars, sun, moon and planets. The bezel of each watch is engraved with the infinite waves of the ocean; each hour marker represents a heavenly star; the center of the watch features the illuminating sun; and the hands are the Sun's rays. At the summit of the dial, is the personal zodiac sign that reflects the wearer's inner traits.
SEAH® watches are built according to austere standards of quality, longevity and excellence. Beautifully packaged, each watch is sold with a comprehensive booklet describing the astrological zodiac sign, a diamond certificate and a warranty card.
SEAH® and the universe are blooming together in unison, presenting this incredible once-in-a-lifetime promotion available now on Amazon.com. The Spring 2017 Sale is available at https://www.amazon.com/
Media Contact: Renata (954) 851-1414
Trademarked: Name: SEAH™; Case pattern: SEAH wave design on case
Registered: Tag Line: "The Gift of Time"
Patented: Original Design of astrological signs, by Rachel Levy, founder and designer
Limited Edition: Only 50 pieces made of each zodiac sign model
The Galaxy Collection
Satin Dial, unique Swiss-Made, limited edition chronograph timepiece. Diamond hour markers with Astrological Sign located at the 12H, engraved case at 9H side wall, date window display at the 4H position with ocean inspired wave texture on bezel placed on a genuine Hirsch Alligator band or Stainless steel band.
• Hirsch Alligator Band (Oysterglove Supersoft lining) or Stainless Steel band
• Unisex design for Him or Her
• 3 Piece case
• 38mm Case
• Sapphire Crystal Face
• Push/Pull crown
• 10 ATM water resistance
• 316L Stainless Steel
• Sapphire Crystal with 5 layers of anti-reflective coating
• Twelve .17 CTW Diamonds
• Comes with a Warranty and Diamond Certificate
• Movement Swiss Ronda 5040D
• Dual Deployment clasp
The Empyrean Collection
Mother of Pearl dial, unique Swiss-Made, limited edition automatic timepiece with engraved rotor. Astrological Sign located at the 12H, date window display at the 4H position with ocean inspired wave texture and 6 full cut diamonds on bezel placed on a genuine Hirsch Alligator band or rubber strap.
• Hirsch Alligator Band (Oysterglove Supersoft lining) or rubber strap
• Unisex design for Him or Her
• 3 Piece case
• 42mm Case
• Push/Pull crown
• 10 ATM water resistance
• 316L Stainless Steel
• Sapphire Crystal with 6 layers of anti-reflective coating
• Six .50CTW Diamonds
• Comes with a Warranty and Diamond Certificate
• Movement Swiss Automatic ETA 2824-2
• Dual Deployment clasp
Visit https://www.amazon.com/
Contact
Rachel Levy
***@seahdesigns.com
