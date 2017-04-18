Cornerstone Shop & Gallery Hosting Fashion Show

 
See the latest contemporary apparel and accessories while enjoying a relaxing lunch!
 
 
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The public is invited to see the latest contemporary apparel and accessories from the Cornerstone Shop & Gallery while enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lake Geneva's Red Geranium Restaurant on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, from 12-2:00 p.m.

Models wearing popular fashion lines including Joseph Ribkoff, Lisette-L, Sympli, Clara Sunwoo and others will share information about the clothing, jewelry and accessories they model, and diners will receive a special offer to redeem at the Cornerstone Shop following the show.

The Red Geranium is located at 393 N. Edwards Blvd. Reservations are recommended; call 262-248-3637 to make a lunch reservation. A donation of $10 per person to benefit the local charity Side by Side is encouraged. Side by Side is comprised of neighbors from Geneva Lake area churches, service organizations and local businesses who meet with families in crisis to offer assistance.

Following the Fashion Show on May 31, the Cornerstone Shop is hosting a Lizzy James Jewelry Trunk Show at the store, from 2-6 p.m. A second Trunk Show will be held on Saturday, June 3, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Handcrafted in the USA, this collection was started when founder Lizzy James channeled her energy and talent into creating unique artisan jewelry while she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Her journey inspired her to create a collection of stylish, versatile pieces, including her popular wrap bracelets that can also be worn as necklaces.

The Cornerstone Shop & Gallery is a lifestyle store specializing in gifts for all occasions; women's clothing, jewelry and accessories; home décor including furniture, unique accessories and accent pieces; artisan products including paintings from local and regional artists, hand-blown glass and ceramics; and fine tabletop, linens and giftware. The store is located at 214 Broad St., in downtown Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. (262) 248-6988. Visit www.cornerstoneshoppe.com for more information and video highlights from last year's fashion show.

