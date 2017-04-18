News By Tag
Cornerstone Shop & Gallery Hosting Fashion Show
See the latest contemporary apparel and accessories while enjoying a relaxing lunch!
Models wearing popular fashion lines including Joseph Ribkoff, Lisette-L, Sympli, Clara Sunwoo and others will share information about the clothing, jewelry and accessories they model, and diners will receive a special offer to redeem at the Cornerstone Shop following the show.
The Red Geranium is located at 393 N. Edwards Blvd. Reservations are recommended;
Following the Fashion Show on May 31, the Cornerstone Shop is hosting a Lizzy James Jewelry Trunk Show at the store, from 2-6 p.m. A second Trunk Show will be held on Saturday, June 3, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Handcrafted in the USA, this collection was started when founder Lizzy James channeled her energy and talent into creating unique artisan jewelry while she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Her journey inspired her to create a collection of stylish, versatile pieces, including her popular wrap bracelets that can also be worn as necklaces.
The Cornerstone Shop & Gallery is a lifestyle store specializing in gifts for all occasions; women's clothing, jewelry and accessories;
www.cornerstoneshoppe.com
