News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Cornerstone Shop & Gallery honored for excellence by Home Accents Today magazine
The Retail Stars list, now in its 13th year, recognizes independent brick-and-mortar retailers of home accents – including furniture stores and interior design boutiques – that are creative in their merchandising, have a positive presence in their local communities and are distinguishing themselves from the competition.
Cornerstone Shop & Gallery is a lifestyle store owned by Bruce & Karin Bennett, and located at 214 Broad Street in downtown Lake Geneva. The store specializes in home décor, including furniture, unique accessories and accent pieces; artisan products including paintings from local and regional artists, hand-blown glass and ceramics; fine tabletop, linens and giftware; women's clothing, jewelry and accessories;
"Home Accents Today's 2017 Retail Stars represent some of the best independent home decor and home furnishings retailers in the country," said Susan Dickenson, the magazine's editor in chief. "They are meeting the challenges of an ever-changing retail environment with innovation and fortitude, and are true role models for their marketing and merchandising strategies, customer service and community contributions. This annual honor recognizes their skills, hard work and dedication, and should serve as a reminder to us all to support local businesses."
The 50 Retail Stars list, sponsored by AmericasMart Atlanta, publishes each year in Home Accents Today's May issue. Members of the home furnishings industry are invited to suggest stores, and retailers are encouraged to submit information describing their businesses. This year's list was compiled and narrowed down by research analysts and Thomas Lester, Home Accents Today's business editor.
"Getting to share the stories behind these stores is one of the most satisfying parts of assembling this year's Retail Stars list," Lester said. "Each of these retailers truly represents the fabric of their respective communities and we're glad to have the opportunity to give them the recognition they richly deserve."
The 2017 Stars include a mix of old and new stores, as 17 have been in business for less than 10 years while 13 have been around for fewer than 20 years. Three stores have been in business for at least 50 years and 17 have been open for between 20 and 49 years.
Twenty-seven U.S. states are represented on this year's list, with California contributing eight stores, and Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania and Kentucky with three stores each. Washington, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, New York, Maryland, Oklahoma and Louisiana each have two stores listed. Regionally, the Southeast has the heaviest representation in this year's list with stores in 11 states, followed by six states each in the Northeast and Midwest regions while five Western U.S. states are included.
For more information, visit http://www.cornerstoneshoppe.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse