Trea Tijmens, Top European Matchmaker, in New York at the International Matchmaker Conference

For the fifth year in a row, Trea Tijmens will be participating in the annual Matchmaker Conference in New York organized by the Matchmaking Institute this week.
 
 
Trea Tijmens Top European Matchmaker-HIM-Matchmaking
NEW YORK - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Geneva, Switzerland: For the 5th year in a row, Top European Matchmaker, Trea Tijmens, will be taking time out from her busy schedule to participate in the International Matchmaker Conference organized by the Matchmaking Institute in New York.

Tijmens has been a professional matchmaker for over 12 years and firmly believes in continuous learning and the power of building meaningful connections. Each conference, she takes away some invaluable nuggets of information, picks up some new ideas, learns the latest trends, hears different perspectives from other top matchmakers in the industry as well as from matchmakers in the making. Her HIM-Matchmaking clients are the direct beneficiaries of this.

"Every year, the conference is an awesome opportunity for connecting, teaching, learning and bonding (from early in the morning until late at night!). I always come back with new ideas, with new matchmaker contacts, and, best of all, bubbling with fresh energy and inspiration!" says Tijmens.

She added; "since my clientele is truly international, I simply cannot miss this annual event. Among other thanks to the international network and connections that I have personally created and maintained throughout the years at the MMI conferences, HIM-Matchmaking can provide the ultimate matchmaking service to its clients."

Trea Tijmens is the leading European matchmaker and dating expert. Born and raised in Holland, she studied and worked in Belgium, Germany, Spain and Switzerland, and is married to a Frenchman. Tijmens speaks Dutch, French, German, English and Spanish. She is the "go-to" top matchmaker for discerning gentlemen wishing to find HER in Europe.

About HIM-Matchmaking
HIM-Matchmaking was founded by Trea Tijmens. Headquartered in the center of Europe in beautiful Switzerland, HIM-Matchmaking provides a truly European Matchmaking service to high and ultra-high net worth gentlemen.
For more information about HIM-Matchmaking, please visit http://www.him-matchmaking.com

Contact
Trea Tijmens, CEO HIM-Matchmaking.com
14 rue du Rhone, 1204 Geneva, Switzerland
+41 22 575 2975
***@him-matchmaking.com
