PureClarity is Announced as The Latest eCommerce Show North Exhibitor and Guest Speaker
The largest of its kind in the North of England, eCommerce Show North promises to be an unmissable event for all those with a connection to the eCommerce sector, from CEOs, CMOs and MDs to heads of digital, developers and technical managers.
PureClarity is a personalisation software solution that has been developed solely for the eCommerce industry and has been proven to increase online revenue by personalising the entire user journey including personalised site search, personalised merchandising and automated email marketing. The solution uses a specially designed Artificial Intelligence Engine, Hybrid Algorithms and advanced data gathering to present highly relevant products and results to website visitors as they browse.
Already adopted by a plethora of leading eCommerce companies including The Royal British Legion, USA-based Safco, Zyro Fisher, Style Our Home and Internet Gardener, PureClarity will showcase its features to the eCommerce Show North attendees.
The two-day expo will take place at Event City in Manchester on October 11th and 12th 2017, and will feature leading exponents of eCommerce with businesses specialising in the full range of available services and solutions, including platforms, payments, analytics, security, marketing, hosting, backbone, logistics, mobile, hardware and innovation.
There will also be a huge range of industry presentations and specialist businesses talks, conference sessions and seminars including a specialist eCommerce personalisation speaking session by PureClarity Chief Technical Officer, Ian Lawton and Sales and Marketing Director, Paul Doherty.
PureClarity Chief Technical Officer, Ian Lawton, said: "With headquarters in York, UK, we are delighted to be part of an event that unites the eCommerce community and highlights the skills, experience and innovation delivered by some of the UK's leading companies based in the North. The UK eCommerce market is thriving and we are extremely proud to be able to deliver a highly intelligent personalisation solution that has been proven to maximise online revenue for online retailers. The eCommerce Show North gives us the perfect opportunity to meet and build relationships with growing online retailers – we look forward to seeing you there!"
To find out more about PureClarity visit https://www.pureclarity.com.
