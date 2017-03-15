 
PureClarity Listed as Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Digital Commerce Search

 
 
PureClarity Ecommerce Personalization
PureClarity Ecommerce Personalization
 
YORK, England - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- PureClarity, a leading provider of SaaS Personalized Site Search, today announced that it has been identified as a representative vendor in the recent Gartner "Market Guide for Digital Commerce Search" report for its Personalized Site Search product.

Vendors selected "sell a specific product related to commerce search, with the aim of providing leading-edge solutions, unique innovations and good value, usually with low-impact integration requirements".

According to Gartner, "Having innovative on-site search and product/service navigation offers a competitive advantage and best-of-breed search products are developing more rapidly than, and are often superior to, out-of-the-box digital commerce platform search capabilities." Gartner continues, "While digital commerce platforms come with a presentation tier or layer (the storefront/catalog) that includes the ability to search and browse the product set, many do not have comprehensive capabilities to provide a best-of-breed customer search and browse experience. Advanced technology in commerce search can help with this gap". Gartner "Market Guide for Digital Commerce Search" by Mike Lowndes, 12th January 2017.

PureClarity (https://www.pureclarity.com) was named for its advanced search capabilities in REST API, Multilingual, Relevance Tuning, Recommendations, Personalization and Merchandising (Campaign Management). Gartner "Market Guide for Digital Commerce Search" by Mike Lowndes, 12th January 2017.


PureClarity integrates with all ecommerce platforms and serves a large range of clients across the B2C and B2B industries including The Royal British Legion, Internet Gardener, ZyroFisher, Safco and Style Our Home.

PureClarity Chief Executive, Dr. Paul Gibson states, "PureClarity has been developed over a number of years following a large amount of research. PureClarity is unique in the market in that it offers a full suite of products, Site Search, Merchandising and Email Marketing all driven by its AI and Personalization Engine. We believe being named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Digital Commerce Search validates why a large range of ecommerce retailers trust in PureClarity to deliver ongoing true value in the form of increased online sales, average order values and conversion rates."

The Gartner Market Guide for Digital Commerce Search is available to Gartner Subscribers.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

PureClarity
Annabel Daly, Group Marketing Manager
***@pureclarity.com
