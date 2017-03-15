News By Tag
PureClarity Listed as Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Digital Commerce Search
Vendors selected "sell a specific product related to commerce search, with the aim of providing leading-edge solutions, unique innovations and good value, usually with low-impact integration requirements"
According to Gartner, "Having innovative on-site search and product/service navigation offers a competitive advantage and best-of-breed search products are developing more rapidly than, and are often superior to, out-of-the-box digital commerce platform search capabilities."
PureClarity (https://www.pureclarity.com) was named for its advanced search capabilities in REST API, Multilingual, Relevance Tuning, Recommendations, Personalization and Merchandising (Campaign Management). Gartner "Market Guide for Digital Commerce Search" by Mike Lowndes, 12th January 2017.
PureClarity integrates with all ecommerce platforms and serves a large range of clients across the B2C and B2B industries including The Royal British Legion, Internet Gardener, ZyroFisher, Safco and Style Our Home.
PureClarity Chief Executive, Dr. Paul Gibson states, "PureClarity has been developed over a number of years following a large amount of research. PureClarity is unique in the market in that it offers a full suite of products, Site Search, Merchandising and Email Marketing all driven by its AI and Personalization Engine. We believe being named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Digital Commerce Search validates why a large range of ecommerce retailers trust in PureClarity to deliver ongoing true value in the form of increased online sales, average order values and conversion rates."
Gartner Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
