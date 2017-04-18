 
QR678 Treatment Successfully Treats 12000 Patients with Hair Loss

QR678, a revolutionary hair rejuvenation formula, successfully treats 12000 patients with hair loss.
 
 
QR-678
QR-678
 
MUMBAI, India - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- QR678 is a revolutionary hair growth treatment for treating baldness in both males and females. Invented by Dr. Debraj Shome, celebrated plastic and cosmetic surgeon, and Dr. Rinky Kapoor, expert dermatologist, cosmetologist and trichologist, it is effective in dealing with all types of hair fall issues.

QR code is itself derived from a medicine "quick response" and 678 signify "no answer". So the name QR678 altogether signifies a quick response to diseases which earlier had no answer. It is a revolutionary non-invasive hair treatment to stop hair loss and promote hair growth. It is an advance formula that is delivered using injections into the scalp to facilitate hair growth and prevent hair fall. QR678 is gaining immense popularity because it is non-invasive and yet completely effective.

The QR678 injection is more advanced and gives better results than the stem cell and PRP treatment therapy of hair loss and hair re-growth. While hair restoration surgery and hair transplant merely relocate the hair, QR678 therapy actually makes new hair grow. QR678 treatment is more affordable than hair recovery surgery, hair transplant and other procedures to counter hair fall, hair thinning, etc.

The growth factors used in the QR678 formula are naturally sourced and promote cell development, growth and differentiation. QR678 treatment is carried out over a course of a few weeks in which the patient is asked to come for sessions. After the initial diagnosis of the issue causing hair loss or hair thinning, the treatment is started by injecting the formula into the scalp. It takes a few weeks for the formula to start showing results. http://qr678.in/

About QR678.in

QR678.in provides access to one of the most effective ways for hair regeneration. The website provides patients access to the revolutionary hair treatment technique invented by internationally renowned skin care specialists, Dr. Debraj Shome and Dr. Rinky Kapoor, after four years of research in IIT Mumbai, Tata Memorial Hospital and Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad.

