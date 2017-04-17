News By Tag
RMI ADVANTAGE 365 to be Showcased at NPSA Conference & Tradeshow
RMI has been attending the NPSA since its inception to showcase the RMI ADVANTAGE 365 Solution, the most comprehensive business management software for the container rental, sales, and service industry.
Built on Office 365, this robust business system is Cloud-based and accessible from any internet-connected device. That means having access to: container availability calendars while on the road, real-time reports in the office, and all other business information from a desktop or mobile device.
With all these features as well as its integrated Customer Portal, it's a must-see in Booth 313!
"Trade shows, specifically the NPSA, are really great places to showcase our system. We're surrounded by experts in their field who can really appreciate the industry knowledge that we've built our system around," says Paul Chapdelaine, President and founder of RMI. "It's a valuable experience for our team too, not to mention a nice chance to see Vegas!"
This year's NPSA conference promises to be yet another successful and industrious show to look forward to.
About RMI Corporation:
Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Avon, CT, RMI Corporation offers a container industry software solution that's all inclusive: software, implementation, training, consultation, support, and so much more to help clients maximize efficiencies and reach their full business potential. For more information on the ADVANTAGE Solution and RMI Corporation, please visit their website at www.rmiusa.com.
