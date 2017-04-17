 
News By Tag
* Design Build Contractor
* Design-build Method
* Home Renovation Contractor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
23222120191817

Why Design-Build Method is good for Renovating your Toronto Home?

A successful home renovation project requires the expertise of the architect and the experience of general contractor. But, it doesn't mean that you have to drive around town looking for best professionals in Toronto. With design-build method
 
 
TheHomeImprovementGroup.ca - Toronto's Trusted General Contractor
TheHomeImprovementGroup.ca - Toronto's Trusted General Contractor
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Design Build Contractor
Design-build Method
Home Renovation Contractor

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Toronto - Ontario - Canada

TORONTO - April 23, 2017 - PRLog -- When it comes to renovating a home, remodeling a condo or building a new cottage, you have to make one fundamental decision. Do you want to hire an architect and a general contractor separately or choose a single person to do all the jobs for you? It means you have to make a choice between design-bid-build method and the design-build method.

The Difference between the Two!

The design-build is a delivery method that involves hiring one single entity for completing the construction work. It means you do not have to hire an architect for creating design plans and a contractor for fulfilling them. A single person delivers all the things that you require for a successful Toronto home renovation project.

On the other hand, design-bid-build, allows you to hire an expert for the design phase and another one for the construction phase. It ensures that you have the power of selecting a contractor that suits your requirements. Also, the constant competition between the architect and the general contractor can lead to improved efficiency.

Why Design-Build Method is Better Suited for your Toronto Home Renovation Needs?

A Single Point of Contact

When you adopt the design-build method, you work with a single source. It means you do not have to drive around looking for an architect and a contractor to begin renovation work in your home. Also, you need not worry about the bidding process. With the method, you can hire one team to do all the work for you. And, when everybody works together as a team, tacking the problems and managing the home renovation project becomes a piece of cake.

Stress-Free Management

When you do not have to run around different people for doing the work, you can enjoy a stress-free home renovation project. As a homeowner, it is stressful to wait for the design phase to complete. Thinking about the bidding process can make you anxious. So, if you go for the design-build method, your general contractor ( https://www.thehomeimprovementgroup.ca/design-build-contr... ) will assume all the responsibilities including the project cost, project deadline and the end-result. As only one team will work with you, they will give more attention to pricing and consider every aspect in detail.

Simple Communication

The method works under the assumption that Toronto homeowner wants to be an active participant in the home renovation project. When you involve yourself in the project, you will be satisfied with the outcome.

Also, as you have to work with a single entity, it will be easy for you to communicate with the contractor. When you work with a team of professional architect and an experienced contractor, you will be able to find potential issues with the renovation work and solve them quickly. It is wise to choose the design-build method because it projects efficiency and quality.

Swift Completion of Project

The time span for the completion of the home renovation project will be short. It is because you will not spend time on the bidding process. Also, you can plan the project in advance and arrange for the finance easily. Another important reason for quick completion of the project is that the design-build method reduces ambiguity. As the architect and the contractor are of the same firm, streamlining the project becomes easy. It will help you to finish the renovation project quickly.

The design-build method is responsive. It means if you want to revisit a few decisions, you can ask the contractor to help you with it. If you opt for the conventional design-bid-build method, it will not allow you to make changes without the added cost.

When you are interested in undertaking a home renovation project on your property, the design-build method becomes a pragmatic choice. Search for a reliable and experienced design-build contractor who has a team of licensed architects working for him. Hire someone with professional experience in construction as well as pricing.

Looking for someone to help you with the design phase as well as the construction phase of your home renovation project? Trust https://www.thehomeimprovementgroup.ca. We are a design-build contractor of Toronto who will leave no stone unturned in providing you with the home of your dreams. Call us for durable home renovation in GTA.

Contact
TheHomeImprovementGroup.ca
***@thehomeimprovementgroup.ca
End
Source:TheHomeImprovementGroup.ca
Email:***@thehomeimprovementgroup.ca Email Verified
Tags:Design Build Contractor, Design-build Method, Home Renovation Contractor
Industry:Arts
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Home Improvement Group of Greater Toronto Area PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share