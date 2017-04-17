News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
'CEA Writers without Boundaries' General Fiction Anthology Volume 1 released
Celenic Earth Publications releases its debut general fiction anthology
Most of the writers in this Volume are publishing their very first work, while others have had some published work released before. Writers have worked hard to express their creative talent and building up the suspense in their own way.
The writers form part of the NaNoWriMo Western Cape Region. As a brief introduction, here are the list of authors with their stories:
Wesley Jade – Fatal Performance
Shameez Patel Papathanasiou – In. Hold. Out.
Fiona Tanzer – The Smell of Roasting Meat
Caroline M Reid – Dr Whye & sSophee
Theolin Tembo – Everytime You Die
Rets'epile Motiki – Hidden Figures
Agnes Masobeng – Uitlanders' Sweet Bitter Revenge
Shaun M Jooste – Maze for the Dying
The book is already available on various ebook and paperback distribution platforms, namely Amazon, Smashwords, Kobo, iBook, Inktera, Baker & Taylor, OverDrive, Scribd, Gardner's Books, Tolino, and Odilo. Loot.co.za and Groep 7 Drukkers will follow shortly for local South African paperback availability.
Next up will be the Sci Fi Anthology 'CEA Into the Beyond' and the Fantasy 'CEA Past your Reality'. For more information or to find out how you can write for an anthology, visit https://celenicearth.wordpress.com
Contact
Celenic Earth Publications
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse