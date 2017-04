'CEA Writers without Boundaries' General Fiction Anthology Volume 1 released

Celenic Earth Publications releases its debut general fiction anthology

CEA Writers without Boundaries Volume 1

-- The time has arrived! Celenic Earth Publications has released its first general fiction anthology, 'CEA Writers without Boundaries'. It has been a month and a half in the making, with 8 writers pulling through to the end with their stories.Most of the writers in this Volume are publishing their very first work, while others have had some published work released before. Writers have worked hard to express their creative talent and building up the suspense in their own way.The writers form part of the NaNoWriMo Western Cape Region. As a brief introduction, here are the list of authors with their stories:Wesley Jade – Fatal PerformanceShameez Patel Papathanasiou – In. Hold. Out.Fiona Tanzer – The Smell of Roasting MeatCaroline M Reid – Dr Whye & sSopheeTheolin Tembo – Everytime You DieRets'epile Motiki – Hidden FiguresAgnes Masobeng – Uitlanders' Sweet Bitter RevengeShaun M Jooste – Maze for the DyingThe book is already available on various ebook and paperback distribution platforms, namely Amazon, Smashwords, Kobo, iBook, Inktera, Baker & Taylor, OverDrive, Scribd, Gardner's Books, Tolino, and Odilo. Loot.co.za and Groep 7 Drukkers will follow shortly for local South African paperback availability.Next up will be the Sci Fi Anthology 'CEA Into the Beyond' and the Fantasy 'CEA Past your Reality'. For more information or to find out how you can write for an anthology, visit https://celenicearth.wordpress.com