New Toastmasters Community Club in Oakville Launches
District 86 Toastmasters Club Growth Director, Glynis D'souza, DTM, proudly announces the chartering of Oakville Toastmasters Club in Oakville to further the public speaking and leadership skills of members.
D'souza announced, "I am so proud of you, George How, for pulling together and chartering this brand new, energetic community club in just 5 launch meetings, with 27 charter members! You are an inspiration to me, and to many others."
"You were determined to have the first launch meeting on my birthday week (February 9), then you pushed to charter on the same month as the Town of Oakville Toastmasters Proclamation (March 2017), and then finally in the first week of April, ready to charter. I still remember our first call as I drove on Highway 410, on my way to our second community charter club in Brampton last November. You were filled with trepidation and self-doubt, even though you were fully convinced that Oakville needed another club to accommodate the growing demands for the Toastmasters program. Look how far you have grown, George! Way to go!"
George How, P.Eng, Club Champion and President stated, "There are three Toastmasters clubs started every day all over the world. Starting a Toastmasters club was indeed a great decision for me, for the community at large. Bringing people from diverse professions and backgrounds together for a cause in a non-profit organisation takes a special skill set. The project started in November 2016, with arranging the venue, planning the launch meetings schedule, completing all the required charter application process, mobilizing the members and working with a dynamic team to deliver the final product: Oakville Toastmasters. For the more seasoned Toastmasters, they wanted to give back and share their passion for the Toastmasters program. For those new to Toastmasters, it was an opportunity to embark on their individual Toastmasters journey."
How further recognises the team with a big thank you to Vitaliy Fursov, Glynis D'souza, Dennis Bartel, Tracey Harding, Kristina Johnston, Eve McDonald, Richard Lewis, Chelsea Shen, Ivana Pejakovic, Sharon Kaur, Renata Noronha, Leona Wilson, Jane Harnadek, Sara Wood-Gates, Albert Chang, Mark Hayes, Zack Dawood and the entire Charter membership for their contribution in making this project a success.
Toastmasters clubs provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth. There are currently 4 community clubs in Oakville, where anyone over the age of 18 is welcome.
In addition, there are Toastmasters clubs that operate in businesses and organizations. Looking to start a club in your organization to improve your employees' or members' communication and leadership skills, contact: clubgrowthdirector@
The world needs leaders. Leaders head families, coach teams, run businesses and mentor others. These leaders must not only accomplish, they must communicate. By regularly giving speeches, gaining feedback, leading teams and guiding others to achieve their goals in a supportive atmosphere, leaders emerge from the Toastmasters program. Every Toastmasters journey begins with a single speech. During their journey, they learn to tell their stories. They listen and answer. They plan and lead. They give feedback and accept it. Through our community of learners, they find their path to leadership.
About Toastmasters District 86
Toastmasters District 86 represents the heartland of Ontario comprising of over 235 community and corporate clubs, with over 5,000 members, from Timmins in the north to Welland in the south, from Sarnia in the west to Markham in the east - and all communities in between - except Toronto. To learn more about District 86 please visit: http://www.toastmasters86.org/
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide non-profit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, the organization's membership exceeds 345,000 in more than 15,900 clubs in 142 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
Contact
Dennis Bartel - Public Relations Manager
District 86 Toastmasters 2016 - 2017
***@toastmasters86.org
