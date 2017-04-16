 
News By Tag
* Gettysburg
* Civil War
* Graves
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gettysburg
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
22212019181716

Battle of Gettysburg participants honored in new book by Farrell, Farley, and Knorr

Sunbury Press has released "Keystone Tombstones: The Battle of Gettysburg" by Joe Farrell, Joe Farley and Lawrence Knorr. This special volume highlights those individuals buried in Pennsylvania who contributed to the battle.
 
 
Keystone Tombstones: The Battle of Gettysburg
Keystone Tombstones: The Battle of Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. - April 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Sunbury Press has released Keystone Tombstones: The Battle of Gettysburg by Joe Farrell, Joe Farley and Lawrence Knorr.This special volume highlights those individuals buried in Pennsylvania who contributed to the battle.

About the Book:
Biographies of famous people buried in Pennsylvabia who participated in the Battle of Gettysburg are the focus of this localized edition of Keystone Tombstones. Farrell and Farley have combed Pennsylvania to bring you the most entertaining tales about interesting people buried in Pennsylvania. Included in this volume:

• John Burns
• Gettysburg National Cemetery
• Amos Humiston
• Ginnie Wade
• Andrew Gregg Curtin
• James Buchanan
• Simon Cameron
• John White Geary
• John Fulton Reynolds
• Thaddeus Stevens
• George Meade
• Samuel W Crawford
• Oliver B Knowles
• Herman Haupt
• Samuel K Zook
• Dennis O'Kane
• Winfield Scott Hancock
• Strong Vincent
• Alfred L Pearson

Keystone Tombstones: The Battle of Gettysburg
Authored by Joe Farrell, Authored by Joe Farley, Authored by Lawrence Knorr
List Price: $14.95
6" x 9" (15.24 x 22.86 cm)
Black & White on Cream paper
122 pages
Sunbury Press, Inc.
ISBN-13: 978-1620068328
ISBN-10: 162006832X
BISAC: History / United States / Civil War

http://www.sunburypressstore.com/Keystone-Tombstones-Batt...

Media Contact
Terry Kennedy
8553388359
publicity@sunburypress.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sunburypress.com Email Verified
Tags:Gettysburg, Civil War, Graves
Industry:Books
Location:Gettysburg - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sunbury Press, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share