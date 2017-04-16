News By Tag
Battle of Gettysburg participants honored in new book by Farrell, Farley, and Knorr
Sunbury Press has released "Keystone Tombstones: The Battle of Gettysburg" by Joe Farrell, Joe Farley and Lawrence Knorr. This special volume highlights those individuals buried in Pennsylvania who contributed to the battle.
About the Book:
Biographies of famous people buried in Pennsylvabia who participated in the Battle of Gettysburg are the focus of this localized edition of Keystone Tombstones. Farrell and Farley have combed Pennsylvania to bring you the most entertaining tales about interesting people buried in Pennsylvania. Included in this volume:
• John Burns
• Gettysburg National Cemetery
• Amos Humiston
• Ginnie Wade
• Andrew Gregg Curtin
• James Buchanan
• Simon Cameron
• John White Geary
• John Fulton Reynolds
• Thaddeus Stevens
• George Meade
• Samuel W Crawford
• Oliver B Knowles
• Herman Haupt
• Samuel K Zook
• Dennis O'Kane
• Winfield Scott Hancock
• Strong Vincent
• Alfred L Pearson
Keystone Tombstones: The Battle of Gettysburg
Authored by Joe Farrell, Authored by Joe Farley, Authored by Lawrence Knorr
List Price: $14.95
6" x 9" (15.24 x 22.86 cm)
Black & White on Cream paper
122 pages
Sunbury Press, Inc.
ISBN-13: 978-1620068328
ISBN-10: 162006832X
BISAC: History / United States / Civil War
http://www.sunburypressstore.com/
Media Contact
Terry Kennedy
8553388359
publicity@sunburypress.com
