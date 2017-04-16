Battle of Gettysburg participants honored in new book by Farrell, Farley, and Knorr

Sunbury Press has released "Keystone Tombstones: The Battle of Gettysburg" by Joe Farrell, Joe Farley and Lawrence Knorr. This special volume highlights those individuals buried in Pennsylvania who contributed to the battle.

Keystone Tombstones: The Battle of Gettysburg

Media Contact

Terry Kennedy

8553388359

publicity@sunburypress.com Terry Kennedy8553388359

End

-- Sunbury Press has releasedby Joe Farrell, Joe Farley and Lawrence Knorr.This special volume highlights those individuals buried in Pennsylvania who contributed to the battle.Biographies of famous people buried in Pennsylvabia who participated in the Battle of Gettysburg are the focus of this localized edition of. Farrell and Farley have combed Pennsylvania to bring you the most entertaining tales about interesting people buried in Pennsylvania. Included in this volume:• John Burns• Gettysburg National Cemetery• Amos Humiston• Ginnie Wade• Andrew Gregg Curtin• James Buchanan• Simon Cameron• John White Geary• John Fulton Reynolds• Thaddeus Stevens• George Meade• Samuel W Crawford• Oliver B Knowles• Herman Haupt• Samuel K Zook• Dennis O'Kane• Winfield Scott Hancock• Strong Vincent• Alfred L PearsonAuthored by Joe Farrell, Authored by Joe Farley, Authored by Lawrence KnorrList Price: $14.956" x 9" (15.24 x 22.86 cm)Black & White on Cream paper122 pagesSunbury Press, Inc.ISBN-13: 978-1620068328ISBN-10: 162006832XBISAC: History / United States / Civil War