News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Loop AI Labs Hires Data Analytics Industry Veteran as New VP, Channel Sales and Alliances
With over 30 years of experience in managing channel and strategic alliances, and over six years with IBM, Joe is excited to dive into a new offering: that of unsupervised human capacity cognitive computing.
Formerly a leadership member of the worldwide analytics sales team at IBM, his efforts grew the footprint of the IBM Big Data product portfolio across select global accounts representing multiple millions in annual sales. He led the IBM Latin America sales initiatives from the ground up for the IBM Netezza Data Warehouse Appliance product line and managed the team that introduced it across Southern and Eastern Europe; a strategic accomplishment which contributed to Netezza Corp's acquisition by IBM.
Joe says, "I am elated to be joining the Loop AI Labs team. I am looking forward to drawing on my global experiences to lead clients into reaping the benefits of cognitive solutions within their organizations. Pick a vexing business problem - one pilot is all it takes to undisputedly validate the benefits which our cognitive technology brings to the enterprise."
Joe's enriched background in international strategic alliances and sales experiences provide him the ability to foster relationships and technical conversations which enable clients and partners alike to move toward shared visions. His experience across key markets across the globe give him a worldly view of industry trends and benefits that are relevant to all within the ever evolving technology ecosystem.
Loop AI Labs' CEO GM Calafiore notes: "We're delighted to have such an experienced Data Analytics industry expert spearheading our channel and alliances operations. Joe's solid previous commercial experience in the distribution of high-end data appliances is instrumental as we scale Loop AI Labs' business."
About Loop AI Labs Cognitive Computing
Loop Q—Loop AI Labs' unsupervised cognitive computing platform—and the vertical Q Robots are critical engines of robotic process automation that will deliver large organizations across the tsunami of change brought by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which has already triggered leadership shifts in every industry. By embedding Loop Q's human capacity cognitive technologies, organizations can now understand and make decisions based on all of the data at their disposal, 90% of which is currently dark to computers. Our people, technology, and Loop Certified Partners are already helping major sectors of the economy in automotive, banking, healthcare, insurance, media, and retail to benefit from the massive efficiencies of a new era of cognitive technology, making people's lives easier, safer, and more productive. Loop AI Labs Cognitive Computing is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices throughout America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Loop AI Labs, visit: http://www.loop.ai
Contact
Marco Torresi
Head of Global PR & Analyst Relations
***@loop.ai
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 22, 2017