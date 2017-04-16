News By Tag
Axiomtek Launches the OPS500-501-H a Highly Advanced & Powerful OPS-compliant Digital Signage Module
The scalable OPS player offers several choices of processors including the 6th/7th gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 and Celeron®. This smart and cableless digital signage player offers exceptional 4K graphical support, rich I/O ports and great expansion capability. The OPS500-501-H features one 260-pin DDR4-2133 SO-DIMM socket with up to 16GB memory, dual-view display with 4K ultra HD resolution (available through HDMI ports). This high-performance digital signage player is an ideal solution for multi-display applications at airports, shopping malls, businesses, educational institutions, hospitals, banks, retail stores, restaurants, performing art centers, and many more.
"Axiomtek's OPS500-501-H supports LGA1151 socket-type processors which offers greater flexibility for Intel® Core™ CPU selection. The compact module can be easily connected to an OPS-compliant display via a standardized JAE TX-25A plug connector - which also supports DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, UART, audio, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 signals. It enables digital signage manufacturers to simplify installation, maintenance and upgrade at an extremely low cost." said Vincent Ji, product manager of the Digital Signage Division at Axiomtek.
The OPS500-501-H offers rich I/O ports including one USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, one COM port, one HDMI, one Gigabit LAN port, and audio (in/out). It also offers one PCI Express Mini Card slot for WLAN connectivity and features one easy-to-access 2.5" SATA HDD for storage.
The advanced, high quality OPS digital signage player, OPS500-501-H, is available now. For more information aboutproduct or pricing, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Advanced Features:
- Intel® Open Pluggable Specification (OPS compliance)
- 7th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 & Celeron® processor
- Supports DDR4-2133 SO-DIMM max. up to 16 GB
- Supports 1 PCI Express Mini Card slot
- Supports 4K@60Hz resolution
- Easy installation and maintenance
- HDMI for 2nd Ultra HD display
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.
