Academic Associates of Chapel Hill to Offer Summer Reading Boost
Some students may experience significant learning loss, especially if they do not participate in educational activities over the summer break. On average, students score lower on standardized tests at the end of summer than they do on the same tests at the end of the school year, according to some studies.
As a result, when they return to class in the fall, their teachers spend an average of four to six weeks re-teaching material that students have not retained over the summer.
Even a daily routine of spending as little as 20 to 30 minutes a day reading can help students to maintain their reading proficiency.
The Summer Reading Boost is a program that is designed to prevent this decline in reading ability by focusing on critical decoding skills, along with practicing their reading on a daily basis.
Academic Associates' Summer Reading Boost provides an opportunity for students at any level to gain one to three grade levels in their reading ability instead of falling behind.
The Academic Associates Reading Program utilizes a highly effective method that simplifies and accelerates the process of learning to read. Students of all ages, grade levels and reading abilities are welcome, including ESL students.
For more information about Academic Associates' Summer Reading Boost and teaching method can help your child, please visit our website
Deborah Gorman
Academic Associates of Chapel Hill
(919) 525-1454
***@advanceinreading.com
