GFA Part Of Team For $250M Town Square Development Project In Boynton Beach
GFA will be providing Environmental and Geotechnical consulting and Construction Materials Testing for this historic project, which is estimated to cost about $250 million.
"We are honored that E2L selected GFA to be on the project team. We are excited to be a part of this transformation of downtown Boynton Beach," said Frank Frione, CEO, GFA International, Inc.
The Town Square redevelopment plan includes:
· New City Hall: three stories, 30,000 square feet with ground level retail of 5,000 square feet
· Historic high school renovation: 28,536 square feet, two stories with 3,000 square feet of ground level retail (Work on the high school could start within the coming months.)
· Residential apartments: 230 units, eight stories and 224 units, eight stories
· Assisted living facility: 144 units, five stories
· Town homes: 10, two stories
· At least three parks
· Hotel:
· Three parking garages, plus surface and on-street parking
· New police department: Not in Town Square; possibly on High Ridge Road next to the fire station off Gateway Boulevard.
· New fire station 1: Adjacent to the Town Square border on Northeast First Street
The redevelopment will be momentous for Boynton Beach and will transform East Ocean Avenue into a vibrant arts and cultural district like Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach or Lake and Lucerne avenues in Lake Worth.
About GFA International, Inc
Established in 1988, GFA International, Inc. is a full-service Engineering and Geological consulting organization providing Environmental, Geotechnical, Construction Materials Testing, Threshold and Special Inspections, as well as Private Provider and Code Compliance services across a broad spectrum of industries. GFA has offices strategically located to service clients throughout the State of Florida. GFA has carefully constructed their state-wide reputation for superior service, trustworthy business management, as well as, strict attention to health, safety and innovative engineering
To learn more about GFA International, Inc and their services, please visit http://www.teamgfa.com/
Contact
Melissa Sabarese
***@teamgfa.com
