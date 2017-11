Port St. Lucie Gets A New Office To Cater To The Growth Of The Company

GFA's New Port St. Lucie Office and Laboratory

--, one of the most dominant players in Florida for Environmental, Geotechnical, Construction Materials Testing, Inspections and Code Compliance Services is pleased to announce that its Port St. Lucie Branch is officially 100% moved into their new location. The new 9,740-square foot office and state of the art laboratory is located at 607 NW Commodity Cove and is a direct response to the company's explosive growth and expanding service lines."This move will help further expand staffing and our laboratory testing capabilities as well as our customer support department,"said Thomas Montano, Branch Manager at GFA International, Inc.GFA International, Inc. has maintained a Treasure Coast Area presence for nearly 30 years. With more than doubled the amount of useable space from the previous location, the improved facility will accommodate wcj future demands of the branch as it continues to provide clients with superior service.CEO Frank Frione stated; "We have seen incredible growth over the last several years. I'm so proud of what we have been able to accomplish. The Port St. Lucie staff is growing, our fleet of drilling equipment continues to grow, and our range of services that we offer is growing. All of this is a tribute to the entire GFA team. I have no doubt that with everyone's hard work and dedication we will do nothing but continue to grow, the sky is the limit."GFA is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida. The Port St. Lucie office is one of five regional locations around the state, including Miami, Fort Myers and Sarasota.Established in 1988,is a full-service Engineering and Geological consulting organization providing Environmental, Geotechnical, Construction Materials Testing, Threshold and Special Inspections, as well as Private Provider and Code Compliance services across a broad spectrum of industries. GFA has offices strategically located to service clients throughout the State of Florida. GFA has carefully constructed their state-wide reputation for superior service, trustworthy business management, as well as, strict attention to health, safety and innovative engineering.To learn more aboutand their services, please visit http://www.teamgfa.com , email msabarese@teamgfa.com or call (800) 226-7522.