 
News By Tag
* Geotechnical
* Engineering
* Environmental
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Delray Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Port St. Lucie Gets A New Office To Cater To The Growth Of The Company

 
 
GFA's New Port St. Lucie Office and Laboratory
GFA's New Port St. Lucie Office and Laboratory
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Geotechnical
Engineering
Environmental

Industry:
Engineering

Location:
Delray Beach - Florida - US

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Nov. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- GFA International, Inc., one of the most dominant players in Florida for Environmental, Geotechnical, Construction Materials Testing, Inspections and Code Compliance Services is pleased to announce that its Port St. Lucie Branch is officially 100% moved into their new location. The new 9,740-square foot office and state of the art laboratory is located at 607 NW Commodity Cove and is a direct response to the company's explosive growth and expanding service lines.

"This move will help further expand staffing and our laboratory testing capabilities as well as our customer support department," said Thomas Montano, Branch Manager at GFA International, Inc.

GFA International, Inc. has maintained a Treasure Coast Area presence for nearly 30 years.  With more than doubled the amount of useable space from the previous location, the improved facility will accommodate wcj future demands of the branch as it continues to provide clients with superior service.

CEO Frank Frione stated; "We have seen incredible growth over the last several years. I'm so proud of what we have been able to accomplish. The Port St. Lucie staff is growing, our fleet of drilling equipment continues to grow, and our range of services that we offer is growing. All of this is a tribute to the entire GFA team. I have no doubt that with everyone's hard work and dedication we will do nothing but continue to grow, the sky is the limit."

GFA is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida. The Port St. Lucie office is one of five regional locations around the state, including Miami, Fort Myers and Sarasota.

About GFA International, Inc.

Established in 1988, GFA International, Inc. is a full-service Engineering and Geological consulting organization providing Environmental, Geotechnical, Construction Materials Testing, Threshold and Special Inspections, as well as Private Provider and Code Compliance services across a broad spectrum of industries. GFA has offices strategically located to service clients throughout the State of Florida. GFA has carefully constructed their state-wide reputation for superior service, trustworthy business management, as well as, strict attention to health, safety and innovative engineering.

To learn more about GFA International, Inc and their services, please visit http://www.teamgfa.com, email msabarese@teamgfa.com or call (800) 226-7522.

Contact
Melissa Sabarese
Director of Marketing
***@teamgfa.com
End
Source:
Email:***@teamgfa.com Email Verified
Tags:Geotechnical, Engineering, Environmental
Industry:Engineering
Location:Delray Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GFA International, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share