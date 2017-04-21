 
Jacqueline Calderín Elected President and CEO of Friends of Patches Board of Directors

 
 
MIAMI - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Jacqueline Calderín, partner and founding member of Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderín, has been elected to serve as the president and CEO of the Board of Directors for Friends of Patches, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and funds for PATCHES PPEC through networking and cycling.

PATCHES PPEC stands for pediatric alternative treatment, care, housing and evaluation services, and prescribed pediatric extended care. The Florida-based not-for-profit organization provides nursing care for children with sub-acute and chronic conditions.

"We are beyond pleased to have Jacqueline take on this new leadership role with Friends of Patches," said Jim Fishman, immediate past president of the board. "Her welcoming spirit, love of cycling and eagerness to help those in need will truly help progress our organization."

"I'm honored to serve on the board in my new capacity as president and CEO. I look forward to working with my fellow board members to help elevate the organization and bring a greater awareness of PATCHES to Miami and surrounding areas," Calderín said. "I truly identify with PATCHES' guiding principles of professional and compassionate care, both in my personal and business life."

About Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderín
Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin is a law firm based in Miami, Florida. The firm and its attorneys serve their clients in the areas of business restructuring, dispute resolution and real estate.
Source:Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin
Tags:Ecc
Industry:Legal
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
