The Warm Up: Pre-Draft Event Honoring Haason Reddick
Reddick, a native of Camden, was selected as an honorable mention All-American athlete in 2015 after recording 65 tackles and 95 sacks. Most recently, the performances by Reddick as a linebacker were impressive as he propelled in the Senior Bowl and the Combine, serving as a well-sculpted athlete. His 40 time was the second-fastest among the 87 defensive linemen and linebackers at the Combine.
Along with celebrating Reddick's highlighted accomplishments, guests will be able to meet and congratulate him on being a top round draft prospect in this year's NFL Draft.
The event will be held this Monday, April 24, 2017 at the Camden Waterfront on the Battleship NJ, 100 Clinton Street, Camden, New Jersey. This is a private, but free event and lunch will be provided. Check in time is at 11:30a. Event will begin at 12:00p and commence at 2:00p.
Media Contact
360 Marketing & PR
Vania A. Badee
856.625.7428
vania@360mpr.com
