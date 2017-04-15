 
News By Tag
* Reachrobo Chatbot
* Appointment Booking Chatbot
* Appointment Booking App
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bristol
  London
  British IOT
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615

Appointment Booking Chatbot for Service Businesses in the UK

A Customised Chatbot on Facebook Messenger for a Business or Brand
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Reachrobo Chatbot
Appointment Booking Chatbot
Appointment Booking App

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Bristol - London - British IOT

Subject:
Products

BRISTOL, British IOT - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- ReachRobo UK is launching an Appointment Booking Chatbot, a new product targeting the growing demand for productivity tools from the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) market providing professional services such as Consultation, Personal/Business Coaching Services, Photography and Spa/Beauty Services.

The Appointment Booking Chatbot helps customers to book appointments directly from their Facebook Messenger. The new product will add value to service businesses with a customised chatbot for appointment booking, creating brand awareness and marketing on social media, also improve their efficiency and productivity. It provides a self-booking option for the service users. They get to decide what, where, when and how? Of the service. On the other hand, the service provider will have complete control of the services offered from the dashboard on the backend. For example, using the modules in Reach Software, a consultation or coaching business will set the rules for services offered, time, duration and the option to change scheduled appointment. Reach will show how to do this as part of the chatbot customization, setting up and onboarding process.

Based in Bristol, United Kingdom, ReachRobo UK a Chatbot as a Service provider, help the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with innovative tools for business management. With ReachRobo Chatbots on Facebook Messenger, businesses can manage complex processes such as accounting, managing sales process and appointment booking into simple actions, as simple as 'Chatting with a friend on Facebook Messenger'.

Jasmine Edwin Emerson, CEO of Reach UK says: "Appointment Booking Chatbot will save the time spent for booking appointments via phone, the cost of employing someone to do this task, the cost and effort needed for acquiring new users and retargeting the existing service users. Overall it improves the ROI, efficiency and productivity of the Service Businesses. It acts as a marketing tool as well. By sharing the direct link to the chatbot, businesses can get organic leads from the existing members on the business fan page or acquire new leads by running a targeted Facebook ad campaign with a Call to Action. They can also embed the link on their website". Here is an example of a customised Chatbot for an Entrepreneur at https://www.messenger.com/t/305443196484971

ReachRobo UK was launched in response to the demand for innovative solutions in the Market for SMEs to be smart, trendy, efficient and productive with their endeavours and plans to grow the customer base, be the first choice for innovative customised chatbots for SMEs over the next 12 months. Find more at http://www.reachrobo.uk/appointment-booking-chatbot

Ends

About ReachRobo UK

ReachRobo UK is a Chatbot as a Service provider based in Bristol, United Kingdom. A Startup by Jasmine Edwin Emerson (CEO) & Robin Moses (Co-Founder), launched in 2016 to help Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) market to embrace technology without hesitation, to innovate, grow, scale up and thrive in the competitive market. ReachRobo product users can do complex processes such as accounting, managing the sales process from orders to delivery or appointment booking into simple actions, as simple as 'Chatting with a friend on Facebook Messenger'.

Contact
Jasmine Edwin Emerson, CEO
***@reachaccountant.uk
End
Source:ReachRobo UK
Email:***@reachaccountant.uk Email Verified
Tags:Reachrobo Chatbot, Appointment Booking Chatbot, Appointment Booking App
Industry:Technology
Location:Bristol - London - British IOT
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Reach Accountant PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share