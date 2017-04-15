News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Appointment Booking Chatbot for Service Businesses in the UK
A Customised Chatbot on Facebook Messenger for a Business or Brand
The Appointment Booking Chatbot helps customers to book appointments directly from their Facebook Messenger. The new product will add value to service businesses with a customised chatbot for appointment booking, creating brand awareness and marketing on social media, also improve their efficiency and productivity. It provides a self-booking option for the service users. They get to decide what, where, when and how? Of the service. On the other hand, the service provider will have complete control of the services offered from the dashboard on the backend. For example, using the modules in Reach Software, a consultation or coaching business will set the rules for services offered, time, duration and the option to change scheduled appointment. Reach will show how to do this as part of the chatbot customization, setting up and onboarding process.
Based in Bristol, United Kingdom, ReachRobo UK a Chatbot as a Service provider, help the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with innovative tools for business management. With ReachRobo Chatbots on Facebook Messenger, businesses can manage complex processes such as accounting, managing sales process and appointment booking into simple actions, as simple as 'Chatting with a friend on Facebook Messenger'.
Jasmine Edwin Emerson, CEO of Reach UK says: "Appointment Booking Chatbot will save the time spent for booking appointments via phone, the cost of employing someone to do this task, the cost and effort needed for acquiring new users and retargeting the existing service users. Overall it improves the ROI, efficiency and productivity of the Service Businesses. It acts as a marketing tool as well. By sharing the direct link to the chatbot, businesses can get organic leads from the existing members on the business fan page or acquire new leads by running a targeted Facebook ad campaign with a Call to Action. They can also embed the link on their website". Here is an example of a customised Chatbot for an Entrepreneur at https://www.messenger.com/
ReachRobo UK was launched in response to the demand for innovative solutions in the Market for SMEs to be smart, trendy, efficient and productive with their endeavours and plans to grow the customer base, be the first choice for innovative customised chatbots for SMEs over the next 12 months. Find more at http://www.reachrobo.uk/
Ends
About ReachRobo UK
ReachRobo UK is a Chatbot as a Service provider based in Bristol, United Kingdom. A Startup by Jasmine Edwin Emerson (CEO) & Robin Moses (Co-Founder)
Contact
Jasmine Edwin Emerson, CEO
***@reachaccountant.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse