Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


Norkem Earns Accreditation from FIAAA

Norkem Limited – Australia have been audited successfully by SGS against compliance with the FIAAA Code of Practice.
 
 
KNUTSFORD, England - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Norkem Limited – Australia have demonstrated The Norkem Groups extensive procedures and capabilities as a responsible supplier of feed ingredients and additives to secure full FIAAA accreditation. As a Certified Member of FIAAA, Norkem Limited – Australia will be committed to keeping the highest standards of compliance with the FIAAA Code of Practice and our highly regarded industry status as a preferred supplier of feed ingredients and additives.

FIAAA is an industrial forum of feed ingredients and additives suppliers, local feed producers and users constituted to advocate and promote the safe use of feed ingredients based on a comprehensive Code of Practice. FIAAA represents the feed ingredients and additives industry in Australia to the government, regulators and users. FIAAA has joined the Department of Agriculture – Biological Imports Consultative Group and regularly interfaces with APVMA and the Department of Agriculture on AgVet issues. Also, FIAAA has established a liaison with European counterparts FEFANA and FAMI-QS, the latter being accepted by APVMA as an equivalent GMP system for overseas suppliers.

A spokesperson for Norkem said, "We operate in many niche markets and animal care and feed products distribution is one of the most important industry sectors for Norkem. In keeping with this, our accreditation shows to the world our whole hearted commitment to the highest standards."

About Norkem

Norkem are a major global stockist, distributor and producer of high quality speciality and general chemicals including unique solutions for the agricultural and fisheries sector.

Privately owned, Norkem was established in 1970. With a head office situated in the United Kingdom and sister offices located in The Netherlands, Spain, Chile, USA, Australia and China. They also have production facilities in the UK, Belgium and Australia.

For more information visit http://www.norkem.com

