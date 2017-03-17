 
Chinese Business Proves Profitable for Norkem

Cheshire based international chemical distributor Norkem announce they will be sending operatives to industry event in China.
 
 
KNUTSFORD, England - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- UK chemical distributor Norkem will be sending a multidisciplinary team to China in March to further enhance the companies strong position in the region.

Trade delegates will be sent from the UK and China Offices to attend the Food Ingredients China event, which is being held over three days starting on 24th March 2017.

The event is being held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.  It aims to showcase a range of products including acidity regulators, antioxidants, bulking agents, coating agents, egg products, edible fiber, natural and organic food and additives, rich oils and fats, yeast products, vegetable protein, frozen and chilled food, honey/honey extracts and cocoa products.

There will also be a selection of food processing and testing equipment along with packaging machinery and materials on display.  The categories covered by the exhibition include food ingredients, food additives, raw materials, equipment, instruments and technologies.

With multiple trade meetings already planned for the event, Norkem are attending to further consolidate their growing business in China and Asia. There will be opportunities to speak directly to members of the Norkem team and customers and suppliers are encouraged to contact our offices to arrange an appointment.

About Norkem

Norkem are a major global stockist, distributor and producer of high quality speciality and general chemicals including unique solutions for the food and drink sector.

Privately owned, Norkem was established in 1970. With a head office situated in the United Kingdom and sister offices located in The Netherlands, Spain, Chile, USA, Australia and China. They also have production facilities in the UK, Belgium and Australia.

For more information visit http://www.norkem.com

Contact
Graham Heath
***@norkem.com
End
Source:Norkem
Email:***@norkem.com Email Verified
