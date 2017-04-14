Houstons Candyman Vending to Release New Chip Brand

 
HOUSTON - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Rapper Snoop Dogg furiously stirred flour into a creamy béchamel sauce, a whisk in one hand and a microphone in the other, during a cooking demonstration with chef Guy Fieri.

He tossed herbs into the macaroni and cheese and spicy wing dishes with the dramatic flair of Emeril Lagasse, raising his hands in the air, spinning around after taste tests and occasionally singing lines from songs like "Drop It Like It's Hot" as a crowd cheered wildly.

Snoop may seem an unlikely guest for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, where high-brow foodies come for $500-a-plate dinners to mingle with chefs like Jose Andres and Daniel Boulud. But it's emblematic of the widening intersection between food and music that Snoop and other rappers and hip-hop stars are capitalizing on.

Unlikely pairings form TV shows like "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," and rappers like 2 Chainz drop cookbooks along with their albums. Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy, who served time in prison, recently came out with the cookbook "commissary kitchen: my infamous prison cookbook."

Candyman Vending in Houston,Texas which is known to collab with Hip Hop Artists is has now taken it a step further and has created a new chip and snack brand called "Candyman Crunchiez!"  The chips according to the Owner Andre Bramwell use only Idaho Potatoes. Each and every potato chip is hand-made with all natural ingredients, heart healthy canola oil, no MSG, no trans fats, no preservatives, and are gluten free. Ingredients include Russet Potatoes, Canola Oil, Salt, Onion, Garlic, Spices, Sugar. The packaging will also be a cool and unique feature as many of the music artists collabing with the brand will have their own branded chip as well.  We cant wait to see what these chips will bring to the potato chip billion dollar industry.  Candyman Crunchiez are set to release in the summer of 2017 online at http://www.candymanvendingservice.com and in select cities.

