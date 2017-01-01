 
Industry News





Houston's Candyman Vending Creates Mini Rap Snacks Machine

Candyman Vending is creating a branded, wall-mounted vending machine for Rap Snacks
 
 
rapsnacks2
HOUSTON - Jan. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Candyman Vending is creating a branded, wall-mounted vending machine for Rap Snacks, a munchies lineup themed to famous hip-hop artists. Andre Bramwell, who runs Candyman's full-line vending operation in Houston, also promotes big-name rappers by plastering their faces on vending machines and ATMs. |

The wall-mounted mini vending machine, customized with Greensboro, NC-based Rap Snacks graphics, is in the final design phase, according to Bramwell. Rap Snacks will also be sold through Munchiezmon, Candyman's snack delivery service in Houston, Austin and Miami.

Rap Snacks has reprised its 2.75-oz. snack line with new packaging featuring the faces of Romeo Miller, Migos and Fetty Wap, featuring flavored BBQ honey, sour cream ranch and honey jalapeño, respectively. Each bag of Rap Snacks chips also has a QR code that customers can scan to win prizes and unreleased music downloads. Previous faces of the brand include Ol' Dirty Bastard, Master P and Meek Mill.

Houston's Club Vlive is reportedly the first establishment in Houston to carry Rap Snacks chips in the custom vending machine designed by Candyman Vending.

READ MORE (http://www.vendingtimes.com/ME2/dirmod.asp?nm=Vending+Fea...)

Visit Candyman Vending (http://www.candymanvendingservice.com/)
Source:Candyman Vending
Email:***@candymanvendingservice.com Email Verified
Tags:Rap Snacks, Vending, Hiphop
Industry:Music
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Projects
