Houston's Candyman Vending Creates Mini Rap Snacks Machine
Candyman Vending is creating a branded, wall-mounted vending machine for Rap Snacks
The wall-mounted mini vending machine, customized with Greensboro, NC-based Rap Snacks graphics, is in the final design phase, according to Bramwell. Rap Snacks will also be sold through Munchiezmon, Candyman's snack delivery service in Houston, Austin and Miami.
Rap Snacks has reprised its 2.75-oz. snack line with new packaging featuring the faces of Romeo Miller, Migos and Fetty Wap, featuring flavored BBQ honey, sour cream ranch and honey jalapeño, respectively. Each bag of Rap Snacks chips also has a QR code that customers can scan to win prizes and unreleased music downloads. Previous faces of the brand include Ol' Dirty Bastard, Master P and Meek Mill.
Houston's Club Vlive is reportedly the first establishment in Houston to carry Rap Snacks chips in the custom vending machine designed by Candyman Vending.
READ MORE (http://www.vendingtimes.com/
Visit Candyman Vending (http://www.candymanvendingservice.com/)
