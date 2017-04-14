News By Tag
Barcoding Inc. to Exhibit at NetSuite SuiteWorld 2017
During the seventh annual event, Barcoding will showcase total warehouse management and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions, as well as exhibit technology platforms and deployment services that help NetSuite users get the most out of their automation and warehouse management system (WMS) investments. Utilizing the NetSuite solution, Barcoding has experienced a compound annual growth rate of 30%, increased productivity without increasing headcount, streamlined sales, operations and accounting processes and unified the company with one system, one view and one team.
"As a NetSuite user ourselves, Barcoding understands beneficial combining our extensive expertise, services and ongoing support with NetSuite can be for our customers," said Ken Currie, vice president of business development, Barcoding, Inc. "We're actively working with businesses that are looking to mobilize their operations and supply chains within the NetSuite solution and enhance their overall efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity.
SuiteWorld attendees can also visit Barcoding's booth to learn more about Best Practices for NetSuite automation including, Consumables by Barcoding™ for label generation, integration, and printing; Barcoding Data Capture Services™ for mobile computing and scanning; GoLive Services™ for out-of-the-box deployments;
To learn more, visit Barcoding at booth 425 in the SuiteWorld Expo at the Sands Expo & Convention Center or www.barcoding.com/
About SuiteWorld17
SuiteWorld17 is the industry's leading Cloud ERP conference, being held at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev. on April 24-27. SuiteWorld17 will bring together NetSuite solution providers, independent software vendor (ISV) partners, industry thought leaders and representatives of the approximately 40,000 companies and subsidiaries from across the globe running their business on NetSuite's cloud-based business management suite. Attendees of SuiteWorld17 can fully explore the NetSuite ecosystem, network face-to-face, and help shape the next evolution of cloud computing services. For registration and additional details, please visit www.netsuitesuiteworld.com. To join the SuiteWorld conversation on Twitter and Instagram, please use #SuiteWorld17.
About Barcoding, Inc.
Barcoding, Inc. is a systems integrator specializing in the development, deployment, and management of enterprise-wide solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity. With dedicated practices in Supply Chain Architecture and Analytics, Automatic Identification (AIDC), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Consumables, Software, and Professionals Services, Barcoding impacts tens of thousands of organizations in a wide range of industries by increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, and improving customer experiences. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with offices across the United States. For more information, visit www.barcoding.com.
Media Contact
Barcoding,Inc
18884127226
***@barcoding.com
