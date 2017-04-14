News By Tag
Dr. Eric Dent of FGCU to present ethics training course to Florida tax collectors
Collectors and key staff members from Florida's 67 Florida counties were invited to participate in the annual four-hour ethics session required by Florida statute. Dr. Dent will cover essential elements of the Sunshine Law that regulate such activities as open meetings, public records, and acceptance of gifts, as well as discuss the spirit behind the law.
"Laws such as Florida's Sunshine Law have been enacted to make sure people 'do the right thing,'" said Dr. Dent. "We'll be discussing the ethical behaviors codified in the law. If Florida officials understand them, they won't get tripped up by any of the laws."
The Chair of Business Ethics at Florida Gulf Coast University is funded, in part, by an endowment offered through the Uncommon Friends Foundation, a nonprofit organization established in 1993 and dedicated to lifelong character building among today's youth and business leaders. The Foundation promotes character education in schools, ethics in the workplace, and preservation of the historic Burroughs Home & Gardens and James Newton Archives. For more information, visit http://UncommonFriends.org or call (239) 337-9503.
Uncommon Friends Foundation
***@uncommonfriends.org
