Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

Local New Orleans Chef Chris Hayes Makes National Debut on Food Network

Chef Chris Hayes Fries the Competition On Food Network's Cooks Vs. Cons and Wins $10,000
 
 
NEW ORLEANS - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Executive Chef Chris Hayes, of Felix's Restaurant & Oyster Bar  won top honors along with $10K on Food Network's Cooks vs. Cons, "Fry, Fry Again" which aired on April 19, 2017.

Chef Hayes and three other chefs or cons presented their best dishes using the secret ingredients of pineapple and pineapple preserves in round one and potato vodka, potato croquets and powdered mashed potatoes in round two.

Chef Hayes' winning dish was Creole Potato-Crusted Salmon with Orange Couscous. In round one, Chef Hayes fried the competition with his rendition of Creole fried chicken and waffles topped with pineapple mango salsa.

Hayes, born in Shreveport, LA has been a chef in New Orleans for the past 7 years training and honing his craft under some of the most noted chefs.

When asked what's next after winning, Hayes replied, "I will continue as Executive Chef at Felix's, I'll be taking my wife on a honeymoon, and growing my catering business, The Smoking Oyster." "My hope is to have my own show on Food Network."


About Chef Chris Hayes

Executive Chef Chris Hayes is a noted New Orleans chef having been a member of culinary teams at several New Orleans restaurants.  Hayes received his culinary education at what is now known as Northwest Louisiana Technical College – Shreveport. Hayes recently started his own catering business The Smoking Oyster and travels throughout the Southern Region providing onsite culinary delights.

About Food Network

(www.foodnetwork.com) is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers' best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise. Food Network is distributed to more than 100 million U.S. households and up to 35 million unique web users monthly. Since launching in 2009, Food Network Magazine's rate base has grown 13 times and is now the third largest monthly magazine on the newsstand, with over 12.4 million readers. Headquartered in New York, Food Network has a growing international presence with programming in more than 150 countries, including 24-hour networks in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

About Cooks Vs. Cons

Cooks vs. Cons, a reality cooking competition that pits amateur cooks against professional chefs for a $10,000 prize. Cooks vs. Cons host Geoffrey Zakarian is an American Iron Chef, restaurateur, television personality and author whose face has become synonymous with Food Network programs like Chopped and Top Chef.

