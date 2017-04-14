News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SEFAR® Architecture TENARA® Fabric Transforms Courtyard at Hotel Charleston
Retractable Canopy Allows for Optimum Utilization of Open-Air Courtyard Space
Previously, inclement weather conditions prevented full utilization of the space on a regular basis. Now, the courtyard and dining area is protected by SEFAR Architecture TENARA® Fabric 4T40HF, part of a retractable roofing solution for corporate events, weddings and other revenue-generating functions. Engineered by Uni-Systems, the En-Fold retractable canopy system will allow these and other large events to take place regardless of weather.
Peter Fervoy, Vice President of Uni-Systems says, "The Hotel Charleston is right on the Caribbean coast, in a harsh tropical environment. One of the main reasons we chose to use TENARA Fabric is because it is immune to the mold, mildew, and corrosion that can result from the maritime location of Cartagena. It resists all of these environmental factors."
Amongst scenic palm trees and atop the five-story courtyard, the 3,350 sq. ft. retractable roof system with TENARA Fabric offers protection from rain, sun, and wind – an ideal addition to this historic and unique structure. The irregularity of the 14 m (46') by 22 m (73') dimensions at Hotel Charleston offered a unique challenge to builders. No two walls are the same length, nor are they parallel to one another. The flexibility of the retractable TENARA Fabric canopy was a perfect match, pleasing the hotel owner with its performance and look.
Hotel Charleston has reaped the benefits in terms of increased use and revenue, now serving three meals a day without interruption from heavy storm conditions. This is especially vital for the rainy seasons in Cartagena.
Surrounded by world-class cultural heritage, and lending to the heritage itself, Hotel Charleston blends Cartagena's history with contemporary renovations. The TENARA Fabric roof plays along, blending aesthetics and functionality for a seamless addition to a historic structure.
With a 38% light transmission rate, TENARA Fabric allows for light to be diffused throughout the courtyard space while simultaneously providing shade. The 3,287 sq. ft. canopy is permanently UV-resistant, colorfast, dirt and water-repellent, VOC-Free and will not absorb moisture.
"With all four sides of this five story tall courtyard enclosed by walls, light transmission was a crucial part of this project," adds Fervoy. "With a standard PVC coated fabric, the space below would have been too dark, but the high-quality light transmission of the TENARA Fabric creates a well-lit and pleasant space fitting for a high-end restaurant."
TENARA Fabric is unique because it is woven from ePTFE fabric and is also fluoropolymer-
In terms of durability, TENARA Fabric is inert to UV rays and provides extremely high resistance to material degradation, far surpassing all other materials of its kind. As a result, it offers the industry's only 15-year replacement warranty. TENARA Fabric is ASTM E84 – Class A fire-rated, making it an ideal canopy material for public spaces.
Hotel Charleston guests now are worry-free of "weather-permitting"
Construction on the Hotel Charleston was completed in November 2014.
To learn more about SEFAR Architecture's TENARA Fabric, visit http://www.tenarafabric.com.
About SEFAR Architecture:
Media Contact
Nick Murosky
Director of Public Relations
412-831-1959 x123
nick@larsonobrien.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse