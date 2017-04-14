Treat Mom to a Delicious Mother's Day Meal All Day at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille in Oak Brook

Give mom the day off from cooking and enjoy an indulgent meal, served all day at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille starting at 11 a.m.

-- Give mom the day off from cooking and enjoy an indulgent dinner, served all day at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille (5 Oakbrook Court, Oak Brook, IL 60523; 630-571-1808)on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14.In honor of moms, Perry's Steakhouse & Grille will open early, at 11 a.m. on May 14, serving its dinner menu throughout the day and evening. In addition, Perry's will be offering a special prix fixe three-course meal from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for $29.95 a person.The special Mother's Day menu consists of a three-course menu: choice of salad, Perry's Famous Pork Chop and the Dessert Trio, making it the perfect meal for spoiling Mom and for the rest of the family to enjoy.To start, choose between the Wedge Salad, Spinach & Warm Bacon Vinaigrette Salad, Caesar Salad, Butcher's Chop Salad with Perry's famous homemade Italian dressing, Kale Salad with Jalapeño Mint Vinaigrette or the Field Green, Pear & Candied Pecan Salad.Move on to the main course, Perry's Famous Pork Chop. A mouth-watering prime chop measuring seven fingers high as an ode to the measuring system used by butchers back in the day, the pork chop is sourced from Midwestern farms and butchered in house from the pork loin. Once cut, it's rubbed with proprietary seasoning, cured and roasted on a rotisserie with pecan wood for up to six hours until it's sweet, smoky and sizzling. Upon order, the chop is glazed, caramelized, topped with Perry's signature herb-garlic butter and carved tableside. The pork chop is plated as three portions: the "eyelash" (the most marbled, tender, melt-in-your-mouth section above the eye of the chop), three baby-back ribs and the center-cut loin for the ultimate comforting indulgence.Finish on a sweet note with Perry's Dessert Trio, featuring three of Perry's finest sweets: Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée topped with a fresh raspberry, Praline Cheesecake and Perry's Chocolate Crunch, crunchy milk chocolate covered with a dark chocolate ganache, served with homemade whipped cream, toffee and peanut brittle.Perry's newest cocktail will also be available to enjoy. The restaurant and country music legend, George Strait, created the deliciously refreshing "Strait Paloma". Made with Código 1530 Blanco Tequila, blood orange and grapefruit juices, fresh-pressed lime juice and agave nectar, this cocktail is one of George's favorites and sure to be the cherry on top of an incredible Mother's Day.Make Mother's Day reservations at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille by calling (630) 571-1808.Perry's Steakhouse & Grille has earned a faithful following by perfecting prime since 1979. Beginning as a small butcher shop, Perry's has grown into a renowned group of award-winning restaurants featuring USDA Prime beef, tableside carvings, signature selections, flaming desserts and handcrafted cocktails at its Bar 79. Specializing in a Rare and Well Done experience, Perry's currently operates 13 steakhouse locations in Chicago, Birmingham, Denver, and across Texas, as well as the two original butcher shops now known as Perry & Sons Market & Grille. A new Perry's Steakhouse will be opening in Grapevine, Texas late 2017. For more information and updates on Perry's Steakhouse, please visit www.PerrysSteakhouse.com.