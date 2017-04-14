News By Tag
43rd Annual Meonske Professional Development Conference to be Held at Kent State University
"This conference is recognized as one of the top five accounting conferences in the country," said Norman Meonske, CPA, Ph.D., Kent State College of Business Administration professor emeritus, national online instructor for the Becker CPA Review Course and conference namesake. "We are going to have two days packed with high-quality practical training for members of the accounting and financial community."
Proceeds from the annual conference go to the Norman R. Meonske Endowed Scholarship fund, which was established to honor former Kent State College of Business Administration professor Norman Meonske, Ph.D. He assisted countless Kent State University accounting students with mentoring and career service advice. Meonske is credited with placing many students in their first jobs and internships.
For further information on the Norman R. Meonske Endowed Scholarship, contact Eric Dubitsky, associate director of Advancement, at edubitsk@kent.edu, or (330) 672-2252.
Conference Details
A pre-conference workshop will be offered on Wednesday, April 26 to the first 100 registrants. The pre-conference schedule includes a panel program, keynote luncheon and concurrent sessions. The first concurrent sessions are "Revenue Recognition Technologies:
Meonske will moderate Thursday's opening session, a panel discussion on "The Truth and Consequences of Accounting Ethics; Considerations in Ethical Decisions and Workplace Dilemmas" with Timothy Gearty, partner of Gearty & McIntyre, LLP and Donald C. Brown, CFO and executive vice president for Finance and Administration, FedEx Freight and College of Business Administration National Advisory Board Member.
The keynote luncheon features two keynotes. "The Next Frontier: What Management Accountants Need to Know About Sustainability Accounting" will be presented by Jean Rogers, CEO and ex-officio member of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. "Meaningful Reporting on the Metrics of Sustainability Through Current SEC Requirements,"
Concurrent tracks will be offered Thursday afternoon. "Empowering Financial Transformation Success," will be presented by Gabe Zubizarreta, CEO and founding principal at Silicon Valley Accountants, and Jeffrey Bissell, CFO and treasurer at NMG Aerospace. "Professional Standards and Responsibilities – Accountancy Board of Ohio Approved Ethics," will be presented by Meonske.
The final day of the conference will open with a financial reporting panel featuring Wesley Bricker, chief accountant of The United States Securities and Exchange Commission; James Kroeker, vice chairman of the Financial Accounting Standards Board; Jeanette Franzel, board member of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; Robert Uhl, partner and national director of Accounting Standards and Communications at Deloitte & Touche LLP; and moderator Leslie Sediman, executive director of the Center for Excellence in Financial Reporting at Lubin School of Business at Pace University.
Also on Friday, the keynote luncheon address, "Building for the Future: Constructing Growth from a Troubled Turnaround Company," will be presented by Joseph Gingo, chairman and board of directors for A. Schulman, Inc.
Two panel discussions will be offered Friday afternoon. "A New Era of Compliance and Latest COSO Internal Control – How Companies are Complying" will be presented by Robert B. Hirth, Jr., chair of COSO and Dr. Sandra B. Richtermeyer, dean of the Manning School of Business at UMass Lowell. "Empowering a Diverse Workforce to a Position of Leadership" will be hosted by Carlos M. Chavez, president of Chavez and Associates, LLC. Panelists are Bismarck Myrick, director of the Office of Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Dr. Sandra B. Richtermeyer and Billy O'Quinn, director of Global Diversity & Inclusion at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.
Each day of the conference is equal to eight hours of Continuing Professional Education (CPE) and attendees have the opportunity to earn up to 24 hours of CPE.
For more information or to register for the Conference, visit http://www.ohio.imanet.org/
Kent State University's College of Business Administration holds dual accreditation in business and accounting by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB) which is held by fewer than one percent of business colleges. The College has more than 4,300 students representing 50 countries with over 85 full-time faculty from 16 countries.
The college grants undergraduate through graduate degrees, and is one of only three public business colleges in Ohio with a comprehensive Ph.D. program. The MBA program is offered both in-person and online in an accelerated format. The Executive MBA program offers two tracks: one targeting corporate professionals and the other healthcare executives. The M.S. in Accounting and M.A. in Economics are specialized master's degrees for those seeking advanced study in these disciplines. The College also offers a Master of Science degree in Business Analytics (MSBA) that spans all industries and organizations. The college boasts 10 undergraduate majors, 12 minors and a Professional Sales Certificate program.
The college is listed as a Best Business School by Princeton Review, one of only 23 accounting programs worldwide to be endorsed by the IMA (Institute of Management Accountants)
The college boasts an onsite Career Services Center and International Programs Office dedicated to business students, and operates the Global Management Center, the Center for Information Systems and the Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation all propelling scholarly research, establishing innovative industry partnerships and providing outreach to Northeast Ohio and beyond.
Media Contact:
Joni Bowen, Public Relations and Media Specialist, (330) 672-1279, cell: (330) 221-0637, jbowen1@kent.edu
Media Contact
Joni Bowen
330-672-1279
jbowen1@kent.edu
