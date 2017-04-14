News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Westcon-Comstor Adds Servion Contact Center-as-a-Service Solutions to Cloud Portfolio
ServCloud brings enterprise-class security, scalability, and enhanced customer experience opportunity to Cisco solution providers
Powered by Cisco Systems' Cisco Hosted Collaboration Solution, ServCloud is the only enterprise-grade CCaaS offering end-to-end capabilities across voice and multi-channel interactions.
Cloud-based contact center solutions are expected to increase 23.6% compounded annually, reaching $15.67 billion in total market size by 2021, providing solution providers with a high-growth, high-demand solution to take to their customers.
The addition of Servion's ServCloud enables Comstor solution providers to add a recurring revenue opportunity in a high-growth market to their services portfolio, further solidifying their reputation as trusted business and IT advisors with customers.
"Businesses are moving towards more omnichannel communications by engaging customers in a variety of ways -- voice, email, chat, social media and more. It's the perfect time for solution providers to talk to customers about better managing all the incoming data and analyzing the customer journey," said Matt Karst, senior director of Cloud at Westcon-Comstor. "As a hosted solution, ServCloud allows solution providers to enter the CCaaS space with minimal investment and ramp-up time."
Accelerate Cloud Sales with Next-Gen Customer Experience Management
Westcon-Comstor's BlueSky platform and cloud capabilities help solution providers transform their businesses while promoting and delivering a wide variety of private, public and hybrid cloud solutions, including a number of Cisco-branded and Cisco-powered services including Servion.
"We strongly believe in Comstor's distribution leadership and expertise in the contact center market," said Ashish Koul, senior vice president and general manager, Americas, Servion Global Solutions. "ServCloud presents an excellent new-business opportunity for Westcon-Comstor's large network of channel partners and we will work closely with them to identify and enable solution providers focused on strengthening customer experience strategies."
For more information please visit: http://servion.com/
Contact
Servion
***@sparkcomms.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse