Connect and collaborate with social influencers at ease

KOTO-KU, Japan - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Release of the Lite plan

expaus announced the release of a Lite plan for their influencer marketing platform. Typically, influencer marketing is still a costly marketing strategy, but the Lite plan will allow brands with a limited budget to take advantage of the evolving marketing strategy.


About expaus

expaus is an influencer marketing platform which connects brands with influencers, having over 2500+ influencers registered from all over the world. expaus defines social influencers as people who have at least 10,000 followers on a social network. The influencers registered range from a variety of categories such as Fashion, Food, Beauty, and are active on multiple social networks such as Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, and more.

The influencer database is not the only value expaus offers.

Analytic functions come standard with the platform allowing detailed analyses of the influencer's follower demographics. This function is especially useful for brands who want to target their product or service to a specific audience through influencer marketing. "Collaborating with the right people is essential for an effective campaign" explained Hiruma, CEO of Lxgic. For an effective campaign, brands should focus on not only collaborating with influencers who match the brand image, but also with people who can appeal to the targeted audience.

The Lite plan starts at $200 a month with limits on some of the analytic functions, and searching capabilities. For full details, contact the team at info@expaus.in , or simply request a demo at https://lp.expaus.in/brand/en/contact .

About Lxgic inc.

Lxgic is a startup based in Tokyo, Japan with a branch in Europe. Lxgic has over 2 years of experience in the field of influencer marketing and has worked with over 60 clients from Japan and in Europe, including leading brands in the fashion and cosmetics industry.

expaus website: https://lp.expaus.in/brand/en
