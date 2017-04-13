The Tech Academy at Portland Tech Jobs Tour

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Coding

• Computers

• Software Industry:

• Technology Location:

• Portland - Oregon - US

End

-- The Tech Academy is excited to announce that we have become Event Partners of the Portland Tech Jobs Tour, happening April 27at Coopers Hall.The school will be participating in the Boot Camp Showcase, along with other Portland-based boot camps, each giving a 60 second pitch followed by a Q&A session. Representing The Tech Academy will be our Job Placement Director Aaron Frichtl.At The Tech Academy, the final course students complete is Job Placement. Throughout the course, students learn not only how to write resumes and where to apply but they gain so much more. They learn how to build portfolio sites, practice soft skills and technical skills, how to seek out companies that align with their ideals, networking, and so much more!We're eager to participate in this event not only because of the exposure it will give us to potential students and the opportunities to connect with other local tech companies, but also because of the organizers commitment to representation in tech (meaning women, people of color, LGBT, veterans, and people with disabilities)While this isn't the first time I've written about a new, exciting, and important way The Tech Academy is doing our part in improving diversity — it is the most unique. While it's very important to hold and attend events that are focused on inclusion of an underrepresented group in tech, Tech Jobs Tour is unique in that the focus is on (obviously) jobs, employment and retention of tech professionals from diverse backgrounds.They said it best on their website:"Right now America has over 500,000 open tech jobs – by 2020 this number will grow to over 1 million. At the time same time, over 60% of all new coders, engineers and data scientists are emerging from boot camps and industry-current vocational schools. We are connecting the current and next generation of technical talent, which happens to be more diverse." (Techjobstour.com)We're excited to participate such a great event, not only one focused on inclusion, but one with clear and present opportunities for job seekers, employers, and anyone looking to expand their network in Portland tech.The Tech Academy is a 15-week coding boot camp where students learn computer programming and software development. The curriculum is available locally in Portland, Oregon or remotely online. Students learn many programming languages and skills, including: Computer Science fundamentals, HTML, CSS, Visual Studio, Databases, SQL, JavaScript, Python, C#, ASP.NET, Project Management and more.For more information please visit learncodinganywhere.com