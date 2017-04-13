 

Industry News





Spark Design & Innovation Awards Announces 2017 Call For Entries

Renowned International Design Competition Launches Annual Awards
 
Gita by Piaggio Fast Forward
NEW YORK - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The Official 2017 Call For Entries has been confirmed for all Spark Award design categories and Spark is currently accepting entries. According to Spark Awards Founder, Peter Kuchnicki, "Now in their 11th year, the Spark Awards are an exciting competition created to promote great design and talented designers. These events are focused tightly on 12 design categories and disciplines. Spark welcomes all designers, design firms and companies who invest in design. So come on in—join the Community and enter your best designs. The world's greatest designs have a home at Spark."

2017 participants to date include: Whipsaw Design; LUNAR-McKinsey; Piaggio Fast Forward; ADX Architects; Ergo Impact & Product Council; Rockwell Collins and the Sahar Madanat Design Studio. Universities represented include: Academy of Art University; Arizona State University; Art Center College of Design; Chonbuk University; Daegu University; Guangdong Polytechnic University; Hannam University; Hanseo University; Hong Kong Design Institute; Hongik University College of Design & Arts; Hoseo University; Kookmin University; KOREATECH University; Jeonju University; Middle East Technical University; Rhode Island School of Design; Samsung Art & Design Institute; University of Oregon; Warsaw University of Technology.

2017 Spring Deadlines
Product Design and the Spring Concept Design (Pro & Student)
Standard Registration: March 15–May 31
Late Registration:  June 1–June 25 (Final Deadline)

Please note that Spark Product Design is now ONLY taking place in the Spring. Spark has merged the Product Design competition Spring and Fall events and is holding only one consolidated event in 2017. There is no longer a November Product Design Award or deadline.

2017 Autumn Deadlines
Communication Design; Experience & Service Design; Health & Medical Design; Social Cause Design; Spaces Design (Architecture, Interiors & Urban); Transport Design and WEAR Design.

Early Registration: January 20–June 1
Standard Registration:  June 2–October 14
Late Registration:  October 15–November 14 (Final Deadline)

2017 Winter Deadlines
Dreamer Design Categories—Fall Concept Design (Pro & Student); MAKR Design & PROTO Design.

Early Registration: August 1–August 31
Standard Registration: September 1–October 31
Late Registration: November 1–November 28 (Final Deadline)

All Deadlines end at Midnight, California-time

Bonus Information
Spark is proudly supported by Autodesk, ArchNewsNow, Pluo Web Consulting and RIOT Creative Imaging.

The Spark Design Awards' core mission is to help create a better world through design excellence. Learn about this organization and see more great design at the Spark website landing page at http://www.sparkawards.com.

