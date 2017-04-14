Country(s)
Code Green Apparel Partners with Cicero Consulting Group
Strategic Partnership Focuses on Brand Exposure and Sales Leads
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Code Green Apparel Corp. announces partnership with Cicero Consulting Group to increase exposure, marketing and advertising of Code Green's sustainable branded products and to generate top level sales leads. The partnership agreement includes an associated partnership with Recruiter.com and an initial equity position, taken by Cicero, in Code Green Apparel Corp.
Code Green recently announced the shipment of product to the professional golf circuit and also the need for a ramp up in sales and marketing staff. The partnership with Cicero is both strategic and tactical, allowing Code Green access to Cicero's expertise (www.cicerogroupllc.com/
"Our partnership with Cicero is our biggest milestone to date. Our brand and products are sustainable and in-demand, this marketing partnership will expose our products to the end consumer at an exponential pace. The sales leads will be targeted and effective, and the quality of the leads easily replaces the efforts of numerous dedicated sales staff," stated George Powell, CEO of Code Green Apparel. "We plan for this partnership to be the first of many upcoming partnerships and acquisitions to scale up our business. We believed the time was right to increase the capital structure of company to accommodate the pending growth. This partnership, and future possible partnerships and acquisitions, streamlines the time to profitable growth and immediately delivers value to our shareholders."
About Code Green Apparel
Code Green Apparel Corp is dedicated to becoming an industry leader in Sustainable Textiles through its Process of creating Eco-friendly clothing providing corporations with Corporate Logo Wear, Uniforms and other Eco-Friendly Sustainable Textile products. Management boasts over 75 years of textile experience in the apparel industry and intends to be disruptive in the market. They intend to launch a wide range of products that meet the needs of today's consumers using upcycled textiles.
http://www.codegreenapparel.com
Legal Disclaimer
This press release may contain forward-looking statements including words such as "may," "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim," "potential,"
Contact
George Powell
***@codegreenapparel.com
