Code Green Apparel Corp. Shareholder Update
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Code Green Apparel Corp. updates its shareholders on the progress of the company. Over the past year, the company's vision, careful planning, patient execution have laid and secured a solid foundation for the vertical launch of the Code Green sustainable business model.
Code Green believes its sustainable philosophy and strategy is what separates it from the competition while focusing on the underserved corporate apparel market. Code Green Apparel products by nature, are "good for business" and "good for the environment"
To efficiently and responsibly achieve the goals of the Company, Code Green needed a strong foundation from which to launch the business. Management highlights certain benchmarks and milestones that the company has recently achieved:
· Rebranding of the corporation including the name change to Code Green Apparel
· Completion of an S-1 Registration process with the SEC
· Revenue generation beginning in the second half of 2016
· Hired key staff members and sales representatives expanding infrastructural reach
· Completed Acquisition of 10Star Apparel
With this solid foundation in place, management has shifted its primary focus to driving value and profitable growth for the company and its shareholders. Over the coming weeks and months, Code Green will be working with its suppliers, customers, bankers and market strategists to execute the next phase of the business plan. The plan is both strategic and expansive in scope focusing on renegotiating with our creditors, expanding our customer base, expanding our product portfolio and delivering value to shareholders.
"We are proud of what we have accomplished to date but it is the next phase for Code Green Apparel that has us all so excited" said George Powell the CEO of Code Green Apparel. "We know we are leaders in the emerging sustainable textile market" he continued. "With our foundation now in place we are positioned to get aggressive and to drive revenue growth"
About Code Green Apparel Corporation:
Code Green Apparel Corporation is dedicated to bringing Sustainable Textile Solutions to the "Corporate Marketplace"
http://www.codegreenapparel.com
