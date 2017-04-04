Code Green Apparel Corp. Shareholder Update LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Code Green Apparel Corp. updates its shareholders on the progress of the company. Over the past year, the company's vision, careful planning, patient execution have laid and secured a solid foundation for the vertical launch of the Code Green sustainable business model.



Code Green believes its sustainable philosophy and strategy is what separates it from the competition while focusing on the underserved corporate apparel market. Code Green Apparel products by nature, are "good for business" and "good for the environment" . The company's products support public sustainability platforms of many of its customers and countless other large corporations, all potential customers. Code Green and its in-demand products deliver an eco-friendly alternative by substantially reducing the environmental impact plaguing the traditional textile industry.



To efficiently and responsibly achieve the goals of the Company, Code Green needed a strong foundation from which to launch the business. Management highlights certain benchmarks and milestones that the company has recently achieved:



· Rebranding of the corporation including the name change to Code Green Apparel



· Completion of an S-1 Registration process with the SEC



· Revenue generation beginning in the second half of 2016



· Hired key staff members and sales representatives expanding infrastructural reach



· Completed Acquisition of 10Star Apparel



With this solid foundation in place, management has shifted its primary focus to driving value and profitable growth for the company and its shareholders. Over the coming weeks and months, Code Green will be working with its suppliers, customers, bankers and market strategists to execute the next phase of the business plan. The plan is both strategic and expansive in scope focusing on renegotiating with our creditors, expanding our customer base, expanding our product portfolio and delivering value to shareholders.



"We are proud of what we have accomplished to date but it is the next phase for Code Green Apparel that has us all so excited" said George Powell the CEO of Code Green Apparel. "We know we are leaders in the emerging sustainable textile market" he continued. "With our foundation now in place we are positioned to get aggressive and to drive revenue growth"



About Code Green Apparel Corporation:



Code Green Apparel Corporation is dedicated to bringing Sustainable Textile Solutions to the "Corporate Marketplace" . Code Green Apparel develops and markets uniforms and corporate apparel formulated from Recycled and Regenerated textiles and is leading the charge into this very important and emerging market segment. The company is located in Laguna Beach California. For further questions or comments, please email our investor relations department (





http://www.codegreenapparel.com





Legal Disclaimer



This presentation may contain forward-looking statements including words such as "may," "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim," "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend," "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident," "scheduled," or similar expressions, as well as information about management's view of Code Green Apparel's future expectations, plans and prospects. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of Code Green Apparel, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents Code Green Apparel files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Code Green Apparel's future results. Code Green Apparel cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as indicative of current value or as a guarantee of future results, herein, and shall not be relied upon as a promise or representation.



Contact

George Powell

