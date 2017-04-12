Country(s)
Code Green Apparel Provides Uniforms for the Waste Management Phoenix Open - PGA Tour
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Code Green Apparel Corp. is pleased to announce it supplied the Ops Team uniforms for the Waste Management Phoenix Open - PGA Tour. Known as the "Greatest Show on Grass," the Waste Management Phoenix Open ran from January 30, 2017 through February 5, 2017.
Code Green Apparel will be expanding its marketing efforts throughout the entire Golf Market. Starting this spring, the company is shipping a variety of products, including hats, towels, backpacks and umbrellas to various localized tournaments and events. Code Green is also seeking to expand its sales force to accommodate the upcoming expansion with the PGA Tour and in multiple other customer bases.
George Powell, CEO of Code Green Apparel, stated, "We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to work together with CAA Sports and the Waste Management team to be able to introduce our sustainable apparel at the Waste Management Phoenix Open - PGA Tour. We are encouraged by the positive feedback we received from those wearing our product and look forward to continued product expansion throughout the National Golf Market. Effective immediately, we are looking to expand our brand through strategic partnerships and adding multiple sales channels."
"There is obviously a natural synergy between Code Green Apparel and the golf industry. Our products specifically align with the commitment and the effort that the golf industry as a whole has made to improve their eco footprint," said Tom Witthuhn, COO of Code Green Apparel.
Code Green is leading the charge into this very important and emerging market segment. The company is located in Laguna Beach, California.
